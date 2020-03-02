By  on March 2, 2020

THE NEXT CHAPTER: After nearly 20 years, Think PR is taking some of its own advice and is re-branding with a new name and an aesthetic overhaul.

The New York-based boutique agency is now known as Sequel. The company’s principals, Elaine Drebot-Hutchins and Tracey Manner, remain at the helm and will continue to deal with clients in the fashion, hospitality, beauty and wellness sectors. Manner said, “We build other people’s brands all the time but this was the first time we asked, ‘Who are we? What do we stand for and what do we want to do?’”

