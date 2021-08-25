Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Giambattista Valli Says ‘Yes’ to Bridal With a New Capsule

Business

Nordstrom Reports Q2 Improvements, Raises Outlook Amid Headwinds

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

The service is designed to help merchants tap deeper into the Millennials and Gen Z market of consumers.

Buy now, pay later payment options provider Afterpay is launching Afterpay Ads, which is “a new suite of advertising products to help brands reach, acquire and activate high intent, loyal shoppers across the Afterpay ecosystem,” the company said.

Afterpay noted that the service is designed for brands who are looking to further tap into the Gen Z and Millennial demographic, and said “these powerful new advertising options help accelerate customer engagement and business growth.”

“With Afterpay Ads, brands can place featured ads across the Afterpay app and amplify merchant promotions, products and offers on a pay-for-performance model,” the company said in a statement. “Brands simply choose the products they want to promote via sponsored listing formats, such as deals, products and collections, and pay only when a shopper engages with the ad. Early results with advertisers show 20 percent lift in sales on average when brands choose to promote their products within the Afterpay app.”

Mark Teperson, chief strategy officer at Afterpay, said the company’s retail partners are already using the platform to acquire and reach Millennials and Gen Z, but said Afterpay Ads unleashes “the power of our ecosystem by giving brands a new way to promote products, collections and offers to Afterpay’s highly engaged young audience of shoppers.”

The company said its platform generates an average of 1 million referrals “per day globally from the Afterpay Shop Directory” and added that about 55 percent of these referrals come from the Afterpay app.

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Afterpay Rolls Out Advertising Solution

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad