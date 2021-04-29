Called The Dropshop, Afterpay has announced a new global platform that will invite customers to unlock exclusive access to limited-edition merchandise, offers and experiences.

With a current list of more than 85,800 retail partners and 17 million consumers in the U.S., Afterpay’s new platform aims to elevate merchant partners while addressing the new needs of e-commerce. The Dropshop will offer consumers interactive experiences with brands including social media events and access to brand styles available for the first time in the U.S.

“From Day One, Afterpay has partnered with the best brands in the world to give our consumers access to the things they love without sacrificing financial control,” said Geoff Seeley, chief marketing officer at Afterpay. “We have an inherent understanding of how Millennials and Gen Zers shop, and we know that drop culture is a key interest for them. With The Dropshop, we are pushing the boundaries on how these consumers shop bringing them the latest and most innovative technology that paves the way for the future of shopping.”

To kick off The Dropshop, Afterpay gave consumers early access to a limited-edition Nike Air Max 90 in a black, orange and silver colorway that has previously only been available in Europe. And to elevate The Dropshop’s launch, Afterpay teamed with Snapchat with the exclusive sneaker available for consumers to try on virtually via an interactive augmented reality Lens on Snapchat through Finish Line.

“We are thrilled to offer snapchatters a new AR try-on Lens experience and kick off Afterpay’s first-ever Dropshop program,” said Stephen Anderson, senior creative strategist at Snap Inc. “The near-limitless possibilities of AR make it a perfect format for product drops like this, and our innovative partnership with Afterpay brings Snapchatters a whole new way to shop. We look forward to our community enjoying the exclusive Nikes — both in AR and in real life.”

The Nike Air Max 90, offered to Finish Line customers using Afterpay sold out on April 29. The drop was sold for $120 on finishline.com, which consumers will pay for in four installments via Afterpay.

