Opening this month, the Genderfree Shop will be a permanent fixture on Afterpay’s site and present consumers with a new way to shop by providing a shopping experience that goes beyond gender and encourages consumers to take control of self-expression.

Notably, Afterpay’s Genderfree Shop will include trendy summer styles curated by Levi’s with products from participating brands including Birkenstock, Jeffrey Campbell, Smith + Cult and Milk Makeup, among others.

As part of Afterpay’s larger effort to extend inclusivity beyond Pride Month and reflect its ongoing commitment to self-expression, diversity and inclusion, the curated shopping experience will break away from a traditional product grid layout. Instead, the Genderfree Shop will create a space for consumers to discover influencer content, brand products, styled images and educational text aimed at driving the curation of inspiration.

Through the experience, consumers are encouraged to select styles based on self-expression breaking the gender binary mold.

To help guide the Genderfree Shop, Afterpay has also joined forces with Reimagine Gender, the nonprofit organization that specializes in providing assistance to organizations, families and communities. Through the long-term partnership and charity donation, Reimagine Gender will help to elevate LGBTQ brands on the platform.

View Gallery Related Gallery First Look at Dior and Sacai’s Capsule Collection

“Inclusivity is at the core of Afterpay’s DNA, which makes our ongoing programming of self-expression a natural step for us,” said Zahir Khoja, general manager for Afterpay North America. “With the launch of the Genderfree Shop and other inclusive tools, we are giving our customers a more diverse shopping experience and encouraging everyone to think differently about social norms.”

Participating influencers, also serving as models on the shop, including Whitney Williams (they/them), Troy Soloman (he/they), Aaron Mondares (he/they), Lyric Heard (she/her) and Bayana Bokisheva (she/her).

Additionally, beyond the Genderfree Shop, Afterpay has announced the development of a series of year-round diverse and inclusive programming in partnerships with internationally acclaimed gender non-conforming writer, Alok Vaid-Menon. Through the partnership, Menon will serve as a brand collaborator and help to curate inspirational content for the company’s platform and programming during New York Fashion Week in September.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

A$AP Rocky Wants Consumers to Drop the Lockdown Look

Deloitte Report Reveals the Pandemic’s Impact on New Innovations

The Newsette Closes Q1 With $13 Million in Revenue — Drives On Without VC Backing