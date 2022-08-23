×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

PETA Seeks to Pressure LVMH Through IOC Ahead of Paris Olympics

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Darren Barnet Talks Victoria’s Secret, Men’s Lingerie and the Future

Fashion

From the Archives: Patrick Kelly – An American in Paris

Afterpay Offers Consumers the ‘Keys’ to Unlocking New York Fashion Week

The NFT keys have been created by designers including Altu by Joseph Altuzarra, anOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui and The Blonds on the Polygon network.

Afterpay
Afterpay NFT keys. Courtesy Image.

For the third season in a row, Afterpay has partnered with IMG as the official presenting partner of New York.

With each season, Afterpay progresses in its goal of bringing fashion week to more consumers than ever and the company has announced fashion enthusiasts will be able to unlock access to NYFW through specially designed NFTs this September. These digital collectibles, or keys, will give owners an invitation to traditionally exclusive experiences and products and ownership of art created by designers.

“NFT technology enables new connections between designers, brands and their audience through myriad applications, whether that’s unique and exclusive digital content through to proof of ownership and virtual garments,” said Geoff Seeley, chief marketing officer at Afterpay. “Our goal with New York Fashion Week has been to unlock greater access to fashion, and this season we are looking to eliminate more of the barriers to participation in the blockchain. We are offering innovative ways for customers to feel part of NYFW — both digitally and IRL.”

Related Galleries

The NFTs will be offered in limited quantities and retail for $100 with the option to purchase through Afterpay’s interest-free installments. All proceeds from the sale of the NFT keys will be donated to Free Arts NYC, which brings art and mentoring programs to children in underserved communities within New York City.

Participating designers including Altu by Joseph Altuzarra, anOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui and The Blonds, have designed inspiration for the unique NFTs from the inspiration of their spring 2023 collections and each offer different physical elements. For example, The Blonds key offers consumers the choice between an invite to The Blonds’ NYFW after party or a signed copy of “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy” forthcoming book.

In designing their first NFT, The Blonds told WWD the inspiration was excess glamour and New York City.

“We are very excited to partner with Afterpay for our very first NFT,” said Phillipe Blond, designer at The Blonds, and David Blond, creative director at The Blonds. “Not only will this tech blossom into a whole new world of creativity, it will create countless jobs in the industry and beyond. Our partnerships with IMG and Afterpay will allow anyone to purchase this NFT, really democratizing this emerging technological art form, making it fun for the consumer and more importantly the proceeds will benefit Free Arts NYC. There are so many applications for NFTs and we’re looking forward to developing new projects with this medium in mind as this space brings such new and interesting facets to fashion.”

Jonathan Simkhai.
Key by Jonathan Simkhai. Courtesy Image.

Other keys include Jonathan Simkhai’s key, which offers consumers the opportunity to unlock a private meet-and-greet shopping experience with the designer or signed original runway sketches from his new collection. Altu by Joseph Altuzarra’s NFT will allow the key owner to unlock either a limited-edition leather tote and T-shirt or a membership to one of New York City’s art museums. Kim Shui’s key unlocks the option of a custom-designed hoodie that incorporates Shui’s signature dragon motif or tickets to her runway show on Sept. 12. AnOnlyChild’s key unlocks a limited-edition belt bag or an invite to the designer’s NYFW after party.

In addition to the NFT keys from designers, Afterpay will also issue its first free NFT in a limited quantity. Those who obtain Afterpay’s NFT will unlock access to an NYFW close-friends Instagram group, an invitation to RSVP to NYFW: The Talk Sessions and a six-month trial to Tidal HiFi Plus.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-Avatar 3D Shopping Experience on Roblox

How NFTs Are Democratizing the Fashion Industry

Why the Pet Category Is Leading in Customer Loyalty

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Hot Summer Bags

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Afterpay Offers Consumers the 'Keys' to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad