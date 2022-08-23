Afterpay Offers Consumers the ‘Keys’ to Unlocking New York Fashion Week

For the third season in a row, Afterpay has partnered with IMG as the official presenting partner of New York.

With each season, Afterpay progresses in its goal of bringing fashion week to more consumers than ever and the company has announced fashion enthusiasts will be able to unlock access to NYFW through specially designed NFTs this September. These digital collectibles, or keys, will give owners an invitation to traditionally exclusive experiences and products and ownership of art created by designers.

“NFT technology enables new connections between designers, brands and their audience through myriad applications, whether that’s unique and exclusive digital content through to proof of ownership and virtual garments,” said Geoff Seeley, chief marketing officer at Afterpay. “Our goal with New York Fashion Week has been to unlock greater access to fashion, and this season we are looking to eliminate more of the barriers to participation in the blockchain. We are offering innovative ways for customers to feel part of NYFW — both digitally and IRL.”

The NFTs will be offered in limited quantities and retail for $100 with the option to purchase through Afterpay’s interest-free installments. All proceeds from the sale of the NFT keys will be donated to Free Arts NYC, which brings art and mentoring programs to children in underserved communities within New York City.

Participating designers including Altu by Joseph Altuzarra, anOnlyChild, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui and The Blonds, have designed inspiration for the unique NFTs from the inspiration of their spring 2023 collections and each offer different physical elements. For example, The Blonds key offers consumers the choice between an invite to The Blonds’ NYFW after party or a signed copy of “The Blonds: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy” forthcoming book.

In designing their first NFT, The Blonds told WWD the inspiration was excess glamour and New York City.

“We are very excited to partner with Afterpay for our very first NFT,” said Phillipe Blond, designer at The Blonds, and David Blond, creative director at The Blonds. “Not only will this tech blossom into a whole new world of creativity, it will create countless jobs in the industry and beyond. Our partnerships with IMG and Afterpay will allow anyone to purchase this NFT, really democratizing this emerging technological art form, making it fun for the consumer and more importantly the proceeds will benefit Free Arts NYC. There are so many applications for NFTs and we’re looking forward to developing new projects with this medium in mind as this space brings such new and interesting facets to fashion.”

Key by Jonathan Simkhai Courtesy Image.

Other keys include Jonathan Simkhai’s key, which offers consumers the opportunity to unlock a private meet-and-greet shopping experience with the designer or signed original runway sketches from his new collection. Altu by Joseph Altuzarra’s NFT will allow the key owner to unlock either a limited-edition leather tote and T-shirt or a membership to one of New York City’s art museums. Kim Shui’s key unlocks the option of a custom-designed hoodie that incorporates Shui’s signature dragon motif or tickets to her runway show on Sept. 12. AnOnlyChild’s key unlocks a limited-edition belt bag or an invite to the designer’s NYFW after party.

In addition to the NFT keys from designers, Afterpay will also issue its first free NFT in a limited quantity. Those who obtain Afterpay’s NFT will unlock access to an NYFW close-friends Instagram group, an invitation to RSVP to NYFW: The Talk Sessions and a six-month trial to Tidal HiFi Plus.

