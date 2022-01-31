Exclusive: Afterpay Announces Coast to Coast Schedule for February Fashion Week

After an inaugural New York Fashion Week (NYFW) as IMG’s presenting partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows in September, Afterpay has announced the second time around will reach even more consumers.

Continuing Afterpay’s goal of putting a global spotlight on American fashion and helping to reinvigorate retail and local economies, Afterpay’s second NYFW season will again feature activations in New York City while also bringing the experience to Los Angeles. Events in both cities will offer immersive interactions and ways to shop.

“Afterpay is excited to continue our partnership with Fashion Week which helps us champion and unlock fashion for our customers across the country,” said Nick Molnar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Afterpay. “With events in key markets of LA and NYC, Afterpay is connecting great brands with engaged shoppers – democratizing fashion and celebrating the future of retail.”

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 11, 11 Honoré will kick off Afterpay’s NYFW schedule with a multimedia see now, buy now presentation at Spring Studios. The presentation will show the brand’s Fall 2022 collection and mark the brand’s five-year anniversary. Through Afterpay’s NYFW hub and on NYFW.com the show will be streamable for consumers to watch and shop at home.

Also on Feb. 11, Afterpay will present The Art of Rodarte. Rodarte designers and film directors, Kate and Laura Mulleavy will discuss the brand and share personal insights into pieces from the runway collections.

The following day, The Rodarte Experience, an immersive exhibition experience featuring Kate and Laura Mulleavy will open to consumers at Spring Studios. The close-up exhibit will be open through Feb. 15.

NYFW ShopsLA will also open to the public on Feb. 12. The free consumer experience at Westfield’s Century City in Los Angeles aims to “celebrate the intersection of fashion, music, and entertainment” and will feature a live performance by singer/songwriter GAYLE alongside interactive shopping, free food, and prizes.

With Afterpay Sergio Hudson will also launch his first see now, buy now show during NYFW. The show will be streamable live at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 through NYFW.com.

Concluding Afterpay’s program on Feb. 14, the company will present NYFW The Talks: Future of Fashion Commerce. The exclusive panel will take place at Spring Studios with moderator Maghan McDowell of Vogue Business who will speak with Marjorie Hernandez, co-founder of the Dematerialised, John Linden, chief executive officer of Mythical Gaming, Umindi Francis, the chief brand officer of Infinite World, and Daria Shapovalova, founder and chief executive officer of DressX.

