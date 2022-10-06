An Exploration into Alex Hormozi’s Incredible Business Journey

Business spans beyond simply making profit, as many erroneously think; it encompasses innovation and shaping ideas to improve the status quo. Unfortunately, this is what budding ventures fail to focus on and eventually quit in the long run. Consistently generating revenue firstly requires the business to grow, and here’s where a proven model plays a crucial role. Alex Hormozi, the founder of 7 successful business ventures, an investor, and philanthropist, is helping small businesses become giants with his tried and tested sales and training model. Starting his journey from a brick-and-mortar business, Alex Hormozi turned it around, sold it to make millions, and is now helping others with his proven business model.

Alex Hormozi is the first generation Iranian-American in his family to find solid success in the entrepreneurial world. He started out just like any other immigrant in the U.S., facing the pressure of his family to follow the traditional path with a white-collar job. Alex graduated from Vanderbilt University Magna Cum Laude with a 3-year B.S. degree in Human & Organizational Development with a focus on Corporate Strategy. He landed a job as a management consultant for a boutique strategy firm. Two years into the job, Alex realized he wasn’t cut out for a 9 to 5; therefore, he quit to start his venture.

As he was always enthusiastic about fitness, Alex thought of starting his brick-and-mortar gym in 2013. Within the next three years, he expanded his business to three more locations generating 5 figures in monthly revenue. He eventually sold them off to transition into a different business. For the next 2 years, Alex turned around more than 32 business ventures across different industries and sold them off to earn millions. He adopted the same model he initially developed to monetize and scale up his first business. In no time, Alex gained mastery of this model; he thought of helping others by sharing it as a sales and marketing strategy.

Alex licensed his business model and expanded to more than 4K locations in just 4 years. During this period, he also founded three more companies and scaled them up to generate a cumulative revenue of over a hundred million dollars. So far, Alex has founded and scaled up 7 companies without financial aid like debt or fundraisers. He sold all his ventures as a way to monetize them; quite notably among them was the licensing company that was sold for a whopping 8-figure.

Selling up a business after scaling it from ground level is challenging; Alex’s was no different, as he had difficulty accepting that he had lost a company and team. So in 2020, Alex became a venture capitalist with Acquisition.com, which he founded. Through this company, Alex invests his wealth to help promising businesses grow. Besides financially supporting innovative small and medium sizes ventures, Alex also assists these businesses in sales and marketing strategies. The portfolio is based on his investment thesis focusing on asset-light, high cash flow, sales-based service, and digital products businesses with a “character first” lens of investing.

Leveraging his initiative to help budding businesses, Alex has authored a book titled “$100M Offers How To Make Offers So Good People Feel Stupid Saying No,” which is currently a best-seller on Amazon in three categories. He also has a podcast and built an impressive follower base of over 2 million on social media. Apart from being an entrepreneur and investor, Alex is also a philanthropist. He donates to nonprofits working for the welfare of underprivileged children. He will continue his endeavors to support businesses while also scaling up his company Acquisition.com into a billion-dollar brand in the coming years.