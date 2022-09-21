×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

Fashion

How Act N.1’s Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin Gear Up for a Valentino-endorsed Show

Alibaba Launches Luxury Experience in Metaverse

A virtual fashion show is set for Thursday.

Tmall
Tmall Luxury Pavilion's latest event is a virtual fashion show. Courtesy image.

Alibaba Group said it is “multiplying the ways that luxury brands can connect with China’s affluent shoppers in the metaverse” via the release of a series of digital upgrades as well as an augmented reality fashion show on Thursday. 

The launch is part of the fifth anniversary of the company’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion, which Alibaba describes as “the largest online destination in China to host over 200 luxury brands from the five major luxury groups.” 

Janet Wang, head of Alibaba’s luxury division, acknowledged that the pandemic was challenging for retailers but said online consumption by the Chinese luxury consumer has been resilient. “While the majority of luxury shopping still takes place in physical retail stores, online and omnichannel expansion has steadily increased — China’s luxury online penetration surged to 23 percent in 2020, up from 12 percent the previous year,” Alibaba said in a statement. “Tmall Luxury Pavilion hosts more than [200] luxury brands, up from 150 before the coronavirus outbreak. While many cities in China have sporadically gone into lockdown, over 1,000 shopping events and new product launches took place digitally on the platform this year and last year.” 

Related Galleries

The company said luxury brands have continued to launch on Tmall Luxury Pavilion this year, “even during the economic downturn, including Bulgari, Moncler and Brunello Cucinelli.” 

“We saw how quickly brands embraced digital transformation and consumers increased their online consumption,” said Wang, adding that consumption trends during the pandemic included an increase in gifting for loved ones and purchases of home furnishings as well as purchases of objects that hold their value, such as watches and jewelry. 

Between 2019 and 2021, the customer base of the Tmall Luxury Pavilion soared 150 percent while sales jumped 300 percent, the company said, citing the platform’s innovative digital experiences as the reason for its growth. 

Regarding this latest digital experience, Wang said before metaverse became a buzzword, “we had already transformed this buzzword into a commercial reality. Now, as part of its fifth-anniversary celebration, Luxury Pavilion is hosting an augmented reality fashion show on Sept. 22 in collaboration with Vogue China and various artists.” 

“Instead of supermodels, imagine ‘super mascots’ from top luxury brands will strut their stuff down virtual runways,” Wang said. “Viewers on Tmall Luxury Pavilion’s platform can interact with these super mascots in various ways, including taking selfies with them.” 

Wang said the Tmall Luxury Pavilion is also introducing “a new Meta Pass, which confers priority digital access to products from brands such as Burberry and Max Mara.” 

The Meta Pass package includes digital warrants that are certified on the blockchain. “Swift-footed consumers will be able to exchange these warrants for limited editions, including Bogner’s 90th anniversary snowboard, Max Mara’s fall 2022 collection oversize sweater, Burberry’s signature Lola bag and Marni’s fleece-lined Pablo sneakers,” Wang said, adding that the digital environment “can provide consumers with the same, or even better, shopping experiences and luxury-brand identities than in the real world.” 

Over the past few years, the Tmall Luxury Pavilion has “deployed 3D shopping, augmented reality and virtual reality try-ons for products, digital avatars and digital collectibles,” Alibaba said in a statement, noting that more than 20 luxury brands have released digital art collectibles on the platform as well as held virtual fashion shows. 

‘This year, Cartier, Vacheron Constantin, Burberry and others used video consultants to livestream one-on-one with VIP customers,” the company said. “More than 20 brands have launched watch testing on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, and other digital services such as bracelet adjustment, bag maintenance, even down to shoe cleaning.”

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Hot Summer Bags

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Alibaba Launches Luxury Shopping Experience in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad