Alibaba is looking for small and medium-sized businesses keen to tap into the megawatt potential of its Singles’ Day shopping holiday, which generated $38.4 billion in gross merchandise value in 24 hours last year.

The group’s Tmall Global marketplace will hold a virtual event, dubbed the Go Global 11.11 Pitch Fest, with an eye toward helping U.S. brands expand overseas. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 4 and brands will make their pitches Sept. 15.

The winners will be fast-tracked and plugged into the Tmall Global fulfillment program in time for the Nov. 11 shopping festival, where they will be featured on the marketplace.

Tony Shan, head of Tmall Global for the Americas, said: “U.S. small and medium-sized businesses are facing challenges during this unprecedented time, but we know they are resilient and looking for growth opportunities. We hope to inspire and enable many small and medium-sized U.S. brands to grow their business and broaden their customer base, while also bringing more high-quality American products to consumers in China.”

Launched in 2014, Tmall Global has been working to bridge the divide between brands around the world and the huge Chinese market.

Over the past three months it has taken on more than 100 U.S. brands, including Texas skin care brand Supergoop, California apparel label Avocado, New Hampshire skin-care brand Badger Balm and California cosmetics company ColourPop.

And the draw of Alibaba might only be growing in the age of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the company said first-quarter revenues jumped 34 percent to $21.8 billion with 742 million annual active customers.

It was enough for chief financial officer Maggie Wu to declare: “Our domestic core commerce business has fully recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels across the board.”

The scale of the company — in the midst of a global battle with Amazon and Walmart for e-commerce and consumer domination — means that it has to be constantly bringing new brands and customers onto its platform to keep up with its own growth and the vastly expanding online market.

Martin Garner, chief operating officer of mobile intelligence company CCS Insight, noted: “It’s easy to be blasé about Alibaba posting revenue growth of 34 percent in the pandemic. But it’s important to remember that Alibaba sells goods each year to the value of the GDP of the Netherlands.”