×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Stitch Fit

Accessories

FN CEO Summit 2022: Nike North America GM Sarah Mensah About Empowering New Generation

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred by Inflation

The report shows the impact of inflation on the recovery rate of SMBs.

The woman is a waitress in
Inflation is taking a heavy toll on SMBs. olezzo - stock.adobe.com

In the latest quarterly “Road to Recovery Report” from Alignable’s Research Center, small- and medium-sized businesses are struggling to recover from the pandemic due to inflation. And the hardest hit in businesses looking to recover revenue to pre-pandemic levels are retailers.

Small businesses are generally defined as companies with less than $50 million in revenue, while medium-sized enterprises are those that make between $50 million and $1 billion.

Authors of the Alignable report said 80 percent of respondents expect to be fully recovered by 2024. Just 25 percent of SMBs polled say they are fully recovered — which is 2 percent lower than the prior quarterly report. And of the retailers polled, 25 percent say they’re fully recovered versus 36 percent in the prior report.

Of all those polled, 80 percent say they have fully reopened their businesses, but many noted that inflation and the lingering effect of COVID-19 are holding back a full recovery. “The percentage of businesses feeling the financial impact of the COVID[-19] crisis remained relatively unchanged over the past quarter,” the report noted. “With 56 percent of businesses still reporting some financial impact due to the crisis — 23 percent of those still rank the impact as severe.”

Related Galleries

“That said, the focus has significantly shifted from the fear of government re-closures and customers being too fearful of returning to inflation and having the financial resources sufficient to ride out the storm,” the report stated.

Alignable report
Sector comparison of SMBs reporting being recovered to pre-pandemic sales levels. Courtesy image.

Forty-seven percent of respondents in the U.S. said they were concerned inflation could force them to close their business unless economic conditions improved. In Canada, that number was 56 percent. In the U.S., 1 percent of respondents said they had to shutter their business due to current economic conditions. In Canada, the number stood at 2 percent.

“Given this current outlook, it’s not unimaginable to see a growing movement for more financial support for specific industries later this year,” authors of the report said.

Holding back recovery is inflation on several fronts, Alignable said. This includes higher costs of rent, fuel, supplies, labor and transportation. “One of the biggest concerns with regard to inflation is the ability for business owners (struggling to get their customers to return) to increase prices in lockstep with their costs, so they’re able to maintain their margins,” the report stated.

Regarding passing costs on to the consumer, Alignable said in the report that while 91 percent of businesses report experiencing higher costs, “only 61 percent have been able to increase the prices they’re charging to their customers.”

By locale, Alignable said more small businesses in Illinois, Colorado and New York were concerned about the negative impact of inflation as compared to businesses in other states.

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Hot Summer Bags

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Road to Recovery for SMBs Marred

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad