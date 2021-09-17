Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Can London Fashion Week Come Back Alive?

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Business

Luxury at American Dream Gets Real

AlixPartners Holiday Forecast Tells Retailers a Double-digits Increase ‘Yours to Lose’

The 2021 holiday report includes a consumer survey that shows the majority of shoppers plan to spend more this season.

holiday shopping
Forty-three percent of consumers reported they plan to do a majority of holiday shopping online. seanlockephotography - stock.adobe.com

An astounding 88 percent of U.S. consumers plan to spend more or the same on holiday shopping this year, according to a consumer survey released by AlixPartners.

Notably, although small, at 12 percent those consumers who say they plan to spend less this season matches the number of consumers who say the Delta variant of COVID-19 will decrease their spending. Overall, the global consulting firm is projecting an increase of 10 to 13 percent over last year’s holiday season in the U.S. This increase would make 2021 the strongest holiday period since 1999.

“Our message to retailers is: ‘This holiday season is yours to lose,’ said Joel Bines, global coleader of the retail practice at AlixPartners and a managing director at the firm. “There’s unprecedented pent-up demand out there, consumers have lots of money in their pockets, in part due to recent government programs, and even the rise of the Delta variant, while certainly concerning, doesn’t seem poised to put a damper on things, thanks in part to the big increases in online shopping this past year.”

Related Galleries

Moreover, Bines said, this doesn’t mean that retailers won’t face some big challenges this season. Among these challenges will be ongoing supply-chain disruptions, increased logistics and delivery costs, current high inflation rates and dealing with increased labor costs.

“If not handled correctly, any one of those things could quickly derail things for retailers this season,” Bines said.

Further, as retailers prepare for the holiday season ahead, Alexa Driansky, senior vice president in the retail practice at AlixPartners and a contributor to the firm’s forecast and survey, added that they need to be aware that while consumers will show up to shop this holiday, the power has shifted from retailers to consumers.

“With a quick internet search, consumers will switch to whichever retailer has the product in stock, find a good price and get either delivery or pick-up fast and for free,” Driansky said. “Retailers will need to be more agile and resourceful than ever to make sure it’s them and not their competition that comes out as the winners this season.”

AlixPartners’ survey also found that just over half of consumers plan to start holiday shopping before Halloween, representing an increase of 4 percent compared to last year’s survey. And at the same time, 43 percent of consumers reported they plan to do a majority of holiday shopping online.

Still, 57 percent of consumers said they plan to go to physical stores. According to the company, the 7 percent increase from last year’s survey may represent another indication of the power of current pent-up demand.

“One big thing retailers should focus on right now is ensuring they truly have robust omnichannel-fulfillment capabilities,” said David Bassuk, global coleader of the retail practice and managing director at AlixPartners. “That means things like things like optimizing inventory across stores and distribution centers, using stores for online fulfillment as mini-distribution centers, and fully leveraging concepts like BOPIS [buy online, pick up in store] and curbside pickup. And, of course, all those things need to be underpinned by integrated — and well-informed — analytics.”

AlixPartners’ 2021 U.S. retail holiday outlook surveyed more than 1,000 consumers over the age of 18 from Sept. 3 to 10.

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Holiday Forecast: Retailers Double-digits Increase 'Yours

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad