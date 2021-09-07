Skip to main content
All Eyes On Style

LINDBERG talks to WWD about its sun titanium collection that checks all the boxes for the modern-day shopper – and sunseeker.

In Partnership with LINDBERG
Lindberg logo
LINDBERG
Embrace the LINDBERG philosophy of premium quality eyewear.

Danish-born eyewear brand LINDBERG best differentiates through its lasting love of minimalism – but go big or go bold may be the mantra behind its timeless designs. Upon taking a closer look at the brand’s striking array of colors, shapes and sizes that define its sun titanium collection, it’s clear why the brand outshines contemporaries in the space.

LINDBERG’s sun titanium collection pays homage to a sleek design aesthetic with offerings of classic or bold styles that exude an eternal yet contemporary look and feel. Through a unique mix of materials to form durable, lightweight, and comfortable sunglasses, every pair of its sun titanium sunglasses is created with a high level of technical ability – and, as a result, LINDBERG is the only luxury brand that offers tailormade eyewear by achieving the “ultimate fit.”

Here Comes the Sun

The brand’s sun titanium collection is designed and made in-house in Denmark, where LINDBERG’s designers and engineers “always obsess” over every detail, ranging from “exciting new materials, surfaces, [or] the way materials play together to create fresh perspectives on sunglasses.” In fact, every single LINDBERG frame is individually crafted, hand finished, customized to shoppers’ particular preferences, and meticulously inspected before it leaves LINDBERG’s hands.

A fashion-forward look and feel that resonates with LINDBERG’s philosophy of minimalistic Danish design, the brand’s collection has taken on the tradition of minimalism that “celebrates timeless style, natural materials and keeping things comfortably streamlined. Every single frame eliminates screws, rivets and welded parts, keeping only what is necessary,” they told WWD.

All Eyes On Style
LINDBERG sun titanium, 8210

“Sunglasses are the most powerful accessory with the ability to transform your look instantly, and in a saturated marketplace, having a pair that has quality, performance and style is what sets Lindberg apart,” said Alex Badia, Style Director of WWD.

Perhaps it’s why LINDBERG is well-known for possessing a wholly unique perspective on luxury, fit, and quality. LINDBERG explained that its sun titanium collection is distinguished in the sunglass market through its craftsmanship, material selection and devotion to durability.

“At LINDBERG, we believe true luxury is in craftsmanship, high-quality materials and durability, where integrating these elements results in a truly premium design product. LINDBERG stands by the intention of only possessing long-lasting and iconic pieces as opposed to mass-production, which is hugely wasteful as the item’s life span doesn’t last due to declined quality.”

But LINDBERG’s “perfect fit” for any face is achieved through specific elements to the frame, including its temples, which are available in different lengths, and adjustable. Shoppers can also choose between different multi-adjustable ergonomic nose pads made from suitable materials, such as medical silicone, which is designed for optimal comfort. The sunglasses are also conveniently designed for intense movements such as exercising, as their adjustability allows the frames to stay perfectly perched without sliding down your face.

All Eyes On Style
LINDBERG sun titanium, 8418

In addition to fit, its collection offers countless customized designs – think of preferences such as round or square, small or oversized, and an assortment of color combinations and sizes. For its current lineup, bright yellows, shocking greens, retro-style ivory-colored facets and mesmerizing metallics abound.

“Marrying iconic shapes with your own specifications and personal style is the ideal way to shop for your perfect pair of sunglasses,” Badia notes.

Through the Looking Glass

For LINDBERG, it follows that lenses, too, are top notch: Its simple designs are extremely light, comfortable, flexible, and fitted with superior sun lenses to ensure optimal vision and exceptional glare protection. A premium selection of ZEISS lenses with antireflective coating guarantees extreme optical quality and UV protection.

What’s more is that every pair of LINDBERG frames is made to order, individually crafted, hand finished and customized to shoppers’ particular preferences – and to underscore the hand- made quality of LINDBERG eyewear, each piece is bestowed a unique product number and engraved with the wear- er’s name, making them a truly one of a kind accessory.

Visit www.lindberg.com/dealers to find your closest authorized LINDBERG dealer to customize and create your one-of-a-kind LINDBERG sun titanium.

