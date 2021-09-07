All Eyes On Style

Danish-born eyewear brand LINDBERG best differentiates through its lasting love of minimalism – but go big or go bold may be the mantra behind its timeless designs. Upon taking a closer look at the brand’s striking array of colors, shapes and sizes that define its sun titanium collection, it’s clear why the brand outshines contemporaries in the space. LINDBERG’s sun titanium collection pays homage to a sleek design aesthetic with offerings of classic or bold styles that exude an eternal yet contemporary look and feel. Through a unique mix of materials to form durable, lightweight, and comfortable sunglasses, every pair of its sun titanium sunglasses is created with a high level of technical ability – and, as a result, LINDBERG is the only luxury brand that offers tailormade eyewear by achieving the “ultimate fit.”

Here Comes the Sun The brand’s sun titanium collection is designed and made in-house in Denmark, where LINDBERG’s designers and engineers “always obsess” over every detail, ranging from “exciting new materials, surfaces, [or] the way materials play together to create fresh perspectives on sunglasses.” In fact, every single LINDBERG frame is individually crafted, hand finished, customized to shoppers’ particular preferences, and meticulously inspected before it leaves LINDBERG’s hands. A fashion-forward look and feel that resonates with LINDBERG’s philosophy of minimalistic Danish design, the brand’s collection has taken on the tradition of minimalism that “celebrates timeless style, natural materials and keeping things comfortably streamlined. Every single frame eliminates screws, rivets and welded parts, keeping only what is necessary,” they told WWD. LINDBERG sun titanium, 8210

“Sunglasses are the most powerful accessory with the ability to transform your look instantly, and in a saturated marketplace, having a pair that has quality, performance and style is what sets Lindberg apart,” said Alex Badia, Style Director of WWD.