Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Will Young Consumers be the Most Credit Savvy Generation?

Findings from Alliance Data shows how Gen Z and Millennial consumers are looking at finances and credit when shopping.

Blonde smart gen z girl using
Gen Z consumrs are looking to learn about finances via YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram and Snapchat. Robby Fontanesi - stock.adobe.com

According to a new consumer survey conducted by Alliance Data, both Generation Z and Millennials are 10 times more likely to be interested in learning about credit than any other generation.

While in part this can be attributed to younger consumers just starting financial journeys, Valerie Greer, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Alliance Data, said it also shows the group’s determination to be financially responsible. Currently, Alliance Data’s findings showed that 27 percent of Gen Z’s and Millennial’s overall credit knowledge is “good but not great.”

Nearly 30 percent of Gen Z told the company they felt they didn’t have a good understanding of credit at all and 10 percent said they would describe themselves as being “clueless” when it comes to credit.

Related Galleries

“Gen Z and younger Millennials are just starting out and do not have access to the variety of payment types available to other generations, but they are becoming more and more savvy and eager to understand and educate themselves regarding other forms of payments and how they can begin thinking about securing their financial future,” Greer told WWD.

Both Gen Z and Millennials reported they were interested in learning more about traditional and alternative payment options. And one out of 10 consumers said they wanted to understand how these options could help with their financial futures. The top payment method both generations said they were curious about is mobile payments, with Millennials slightly more interested in learning than Gen Z.

Notably, buy now, pay later had equal interest from both Gen Z and Millennial consumers. Alliance Data said this sows the power in giving customers choice in payment options, saying that providing flexible payment options in the shopping journey can help the experience be more personalized.

“Consumers who are new to credit or budget conscious gravitate toward buy now, pay later options and see these products as an appealing way to budget and manage cash flow,” Greer said. “In the end, customers want choice in their payment options and a seamless experience that enables them to unlock their buying power and spend with their favorite brands when and where they want. It’s key for brands to offer access to a variety of payment options and offer an easy, seamless experience that’s personalized for the customer throughout the shopping journey.”

At the same time, Greer told WWD, “about a third of Millennials and Gen Z are curious to learn more about store or co-brand credit cards, signaling that they are interested in educating themselves on how credit works and the benefits of different payment types.”

To learn more about finances and payment options, Millennial respondents were found to be more likely to actively educate themselves with 36 percent saying they prefer learning through online classes, 42 percent saying they prefer to read on their own and 24 percent saying they look to learn from Facebook. Gen Z respondents were more likely than Millennials to obtain the information via YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

With so many consumers actively looking to learn more, Alliance Data said there is an opportunity for established brands to leverage digital platforms to provide financial advice. The content should work to lower barriers to entry and enable access to all.

While digital platforms, like Alliance Data and Bread’s Enhanced Digital Suite, can identify where a customer is within the shopping journey and serve up tailored content that provides them the information needed to make educated decisions on financing options, Greer said there are ways outside of providing information on payment offerings during the shopping journey. To do this, she said, “brands could consider teaming up with their payment solutions providers to help educate younger consumers on responsibly managing finances and building and using credit.”

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Will Young Consumers Be the Most

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad