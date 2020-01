In a deep dive into Amazon‘s fashion apparel offerings, the bulk of what’s listed is non-branded, or “generic” products, according to a report from Coresight Research done in collaboration with DataWeave. The data was compiled last September and included year-over-year comparisons.

After analyzing the top 30 brands on Amazon Fashion, where “95 percent of purchase activity occurs,” authors of the report said, non-branded “topped the ranking by number of products in September 2019, with very substantial growth of 906 percent over the previous year.”