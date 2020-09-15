LONDON – Amazon is giving high-end fashion another whirl with an invitation-only app available to U.S. Prime customers, confirming a report in WWD on Monday.

Amazon said Tuesday that the Luxury Stores app promises to be a “new shopping experience” offering established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands to eligible U.S. Prime members.

Oscar de la Renta is the first designer to open a store on the app, and it will stock the pre-fall and fall/winter 2020 collections, including ready to wear, handbags, jewelry, accessories and a new perfume, with children’s wear coming soon, the online giant said.

The Internet giant described the Luxury Stores proposition as combining Amazon “convenience” with innovative technology such as View in 360, an interactive feature that will begin rolling out with select garments at launch, allowing customers to explore styles in 360-degree detail to better visualize fit – making shopping for luxury easier and more engaging.

The company said that U.S. Prime members can browse exclusive styles from Oscar de la Renta throughout the season. In addition, they can receive early access to the fall/winter 2020 collection, which is currently only available in de la Renta’s boutiques and on its website.

Amazon and de la Renta have collaborated on a launch video featuring Cara Delevingne, directed by Bunny Kinney and styled by Jason Bolden, that looks at the intersection of fashion and technology.

At least one other designer brand will launch this week with Amazon Luxury Stores, WWD has learned.

“We are always listening to and learning from our customers, and we are inspired by feedback from Prime members who want the ability to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store,” said Christine Beauchamp, president of Amazon Fashion.

“We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience. It’s still Day One, and we look forward to growing Luxury Stores, innovating on behalf of our customers, and opening a new door for designers all over the world to access existing and new luxury customers.”

Alex Bolen, chief executive officer of Oscar de la Renta, said Amazon has a “relentless focus on improving the customer experience through constant innovation, utilizing technology and customer feedback. We admire Amazon’s customer-centric focus and look forward to telling our brand’s story in compelling and engaging ways to even more customers through the Luxury Stores experience.”

Amazon said that eligible U.S. Prime members will be the first invited to experience Luxury Stores. Prime members that did not yet receive an invitation via email can request one via the Amazon site, it said.

Over time, Luxury Stores will extend invitations to more shoppers, the company said.

This project is the latest in a long line of Amazon fashion initiatives. As reported, the retailer has been eager to break into – and conquer – the luxury space for years, going head-to-head with online fashion giants such as Farfetch and Net-a-porter. Amazon had repeatedly declined to comment on the fact that it had a luxury project in the works.