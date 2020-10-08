Leading into Prime Day, Amazon has launched a gift guide in partnership with The Newsette that will spotlight small businesses to holiday shoppers. The project marks the second collaboration for the two brands.

Live on Amazon now, the small businesses gift guide features gift ideas curated by inspirational entrepreneurs including Jessica Alba, Ayesha Curry, Arianna Huffington, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Chriselle Lim and Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The gift guide is comprised of products across all categories from brands including Stojo, Honeycat, 100% Pure and PaperWai, among others.

“As a small business owner myself, I was very excited for The Newsette to help bring this small business campaign to life working with Amazon, and the influential women we tapped, to amplify these diverse brands to millions,” said Daniella Pierson, founder and chief executive officer of The Newsette.

According to Pierson, the goal of the gift guide is to amplify small businesses by giving them a platform with huge reach.

“This has been a challenging year for many small businesses but selling in Amazon’s stores has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales despite the COVID-19 crisis,” Pierson said. “Our team feels good knowing our work is helping amplify these very deserving businesses!”

Notably, Amazon is further encouraging shoppers to shop the gift guide by offering Prime members who spend at least $10 at select small businesses a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. The small business gift guide will live on Amazon until Prime Day on Oct. 13.

