Friday's Digital Daily: December 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Lanvin Group’s Roller-coaster Wall Street Introduction

Fashion

Dior Women’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Givenchy Offers New Capsule Collection Recognizing Walt Disney Co.’s 100th Anniversary

Understanding Premium Skincare Shoppers

Brittany Auer, senior beauty sales manager at Amazon Ads and Jennifer Trovel, CMO of Perricone MD, discuss what’s driving growth in online beauty sales and how premium skincare brands can reach shoppers along their purchase journey.

In Partnership with Amazon Ads
Amazon
The latest WWD Thought Leadership Lab looks at what's driving premium skincare with Amazon Ads and Perricone MD. Courtesy Image.

Brittany Auer, senior beauty sales manager at Amazon Ads and Jennifer Trovel, CMO of Perricone MD, discuss what’s driving growth in online beauty sales and how premium skincare brands can reach shoppers along their purchase journey.

From high-end facial serum, to luxury moisturizer, premium skincare is on the rise. The
beauty industry grew to $15.5 billion in U.S. online retail sales in 2021, according to eMarketer, and is expected to double in the next five years . And with more beauty products for shoppers to choose from than ever before, brands are challenged to break through the noise and connect with new audiences along an increasingly fragmented purchase journey.

Perricone MD.

“Premium skincare brands that can build brand trust, and help shoppers discover new products that meet their beauty needs have an opportunity to become more discoverable and expand their reach in the category,” explained Brittany Auer senior beauty sales manager at Amazon Ads.

Jennifer Trovel, Chief Marketing Officer at Perricone MD, who joined Auer in conversation, explained that in 2022 the brand focused on tailoring their messaging with new and existing shoppers at different points in their skincare journey.

Earlier this year, Perricone MD launched their campaign alongside shoppers’ favorite TV shows and movies with Amazon Streaming TV ads to build brand awareness. Then, to reach shoppers in the consideration phase, and help drive conversion, the brand leveraged Sponsored ads, including Sponsored Display.

“For us, Amazon Streaming TV ads are the ideal format to tell immersive brand stories. We will also continue to leverage Amazon Sponsored ads as we find this to be the most effective solution to reach skincare customers who might be looking for a new item as part of their routine,” Trovel explained.

Brittany Auer, Senior Beauty Sales Manager At Amazon Ads.

Perricone MD’s second key goal for the year was to drive excitement for their newest innovation: the Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Serum. For this product launch, Perricone MD again leveraged Amazon Streaming TV ads and reported observing an immediate lift in brand shopping queries.

Auer added that according to a 2021 study conducted by Amazon Ads U.S. and Kantar, hydration was cited as the number one skincare need for many customers.  

“Advertisers who use branding tactics to communicate how their products can help address shoppers’ skincare needs, as Perricone MD did with their Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Serum campaigns, may increase brand consideration,” she explained.

Jennifer Trovel, CMO of Perricone MD.

Looking ahead to 2023, Auer said she is excited to see what new innovations the skincare industry will release. “Brands are constantly raising the bar for customers from multi-tasking ingredient technology to sustainable product packaging. And, at Amazon Ads we want to continue innovating across new devices and ad experiences that help brands tell those stories and earn their customers’ trust.”

Watch the latest Thought Leadership Lab with Brittany Auer and Jennifer Trovel to learn more about how Amazon Ads can help your beauty brand reach new audiences HERE.

