By  on March 18, 2020

MILAN — As Italy’s lockdown and closure of all nonessential commercial activities throughout the country continues until March 25, e-tailer Amazon is facing countrywide protests from its employees for allegedly disregarding safety measures at some of its plants in Italy.

In particular, workers at the logistics hub in Castel San Giovanni, in the Lombardy regio, on Tuesday went on indefinite strike with the support of local trade unions. How many workers are involved in the strike could not immediately be learned.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers