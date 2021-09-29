Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Sustainability

Garment Bill’s Passage an ‘Inflection Point’ for American Fashion, Say Business Owners

The Evolving Consumer

Report sheds light on the evolving customer journey while offering insights for retail decision-makers.

In Partnership with American Express
amex report
Traditional retailing has been redefined by the consumer. And there are new rules required to win. andrew_shots - stock.adobe.com

The global pandemic has changed how, where and even why people shop. As a result, the traditional shopping journey has changed too. It is no longer linear, but more circular and evolving. And there are much more consumer touchpoints today as shoppers engage with brands online, on their phones, on social media and in a store.

Moreover, their preferences have shifted. Contactless payments and scan-and-go technology are in high demand while curbside pick-up and BOPIS — which were popularized during the pandemic — remain preferred ways to shop. Consumers also have higher demands in regard to inclusion and diversity as well as sustainability. They expect brands to be purpose-driven.

amex report
Download the report to read more. Courtesy Image.

All of which has made it challenging for merchants and brands to engage consumers. But there are strategies and solutions that can help.

In a special Executive Briefing Report, sponsored by American Express, WWD explores “The Evolving Customer Journey” and changing retail landscape while offering insights from leading retailers and brands such as Ulta Beauty, UNTUCKit, Saks, Hudson, Neiman Marcus and Orvis, among others, as well as retail industry experts from American Express, the National Retail Federation, EY, and HRC Advisory, and others.

The free report also offers perspectives on the upcoming holiday shopping season and includes data on pent-up shopping demand of consumers.

To download the report, CLICK HERE.

 

The Evolving Consumer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Evolving Consumer

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Evolving Consumer

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Evolving Consumer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Evolving Consumer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Evolving Consumer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Evolving Consumer

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Evolving Consumer

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Evolving Consumer

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Evolving Consumer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Evolving Consumer

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Evolving Consumer

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Evolving Consumer

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Evolving Consumer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Evolving Consumer

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Evolving Consumer

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Evolving Consumer

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Evolving Consumer

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Evolving Consumer

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Evolving Consumer

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Evolving Consumer

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Evolving Consumer

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad