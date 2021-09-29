The Evolving Consumer

The global pandemic has changed how, where and even why people shop. As a result, the traditional shopping journey has changed too. It is no longer linear, but more circular and evolving. And there are much more consumer touchpoints today as shoppers engage with brands online, on their phones, on social media and in a store.

Moreover, their preferences have shifted. Contactless payments and scan-and-go technology are in high demand while curbside pick-up and BOPIS — which were popularized during the pandemic — remain preferred ways to shop. Consumers also have higher demands in regard to inclusion and diversity as well as sustainability. They expect brands to be purpose-driven.

All of which has made it challenging for merchants and brands to engage consumers. But there are strategies and solutions that can help.

In a special Executive Briefing Report, sponsored by American Express, WWD explores “The Evolving Customer Journey” and changing retail landscape while offering insights from leading retailers and brands such as Ulta Beauty, UNTUCKit, Saks, Hudson, Neiman Marcus and Orvis, among others, as well as retail industry experts from American Express, the National Retail Federation, EY, and HRC Advisory, and others.

The free report also offers perspectives on the upcoming holiday shopping season and includes data on pent-up shopping demand of consumers.

