As previously reported by WWD, drunk shopping is a $44.9 billion industry in the U.S. — even before the pandemic.

According to a new consumer survey conducted by Decluttr, while 40 percent of Americans look to avoid shopping areas this holiday season to maintain social distancing some are already making plans to drink while shopping online. In fact, one in five respondents said they’re “likely to drink and shop this season” throughout the winter months or during Thanksgiving weekend.

Though Decluttr said this practice is not new to the pandemic. The company’s survey found that 41 percent of Americans have shopped for holiday gifts under the influence in years past and 27 percent admitted they have bought gifts while tipsy, only to remember when the package arrives.

Moreover, Americans said shopping online has become a practice done while multitasking, with 22 percent of respondents saying they plan to shop online while video chatting with friends and family this season and 33 percent saying they will “make shopping a bit more interesting by binging on Netflix shows” at the same time. And nearly a quarter of respondents said they will get into the holiday shopping spirit by watching favorite holiday movies.

At the same time, Decluttr’s data found self-gifting is on the rise this year due to both new technology releases and an effort to stay entertained at home. And while shopping for others, consumers told the company they plan to take a “simpler” approach with 45 percent saying they will regift and 53 percent saying they are likely to give gift cards.

Notably, the company found re-commerce gifts gaining momentum with 62 percent of respondents saying they would be interested in receiving refurbished technology as gifts and 63 percent saying they would gift pre-owned items to others.

