MILAN — The Italian government’s decision on Sunday to lock down Milan, Lombardy and 14 provinces in the country in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus left many wondering how the decree would affect business and the production and shipment of goods in some of the most important manufacturing areas of the country. Things further snowballed Monday evening when Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended the lockdown to the rest of Italy until April 3.

“We must change our habits and give something up for the good of Italy and we must do it right away,” said Conte, urging people to adapt to the “harsher measures” to protect all citizens, “our primary goal.”