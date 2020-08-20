Accenture, the global professional service company, has acquired CreativeDrive, a global, tech-driven content production company. According to the company, the acquisition of CreativeDrive will enhance Accenture Interactive’s ability to accelerate clients’ digital commerce transformation, complimenting Accenture’s existing content, digital marketing, media and commerce service offerings.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Myles Peacock, chief executive officer of CreativeDrive, said joining Accenture will enable the two companies “help clients meet their accelerated demand for personalized and compelling content at scale, particularly as many brands today struggle with a fragmented approach. As part of Accenture, we’ll be able to create a holistic experience for brands — from content capture through cross-channel activation — and meet the radically evolving needs of brands today.”

CreativeDrive’s client list includes Estée Lauder, Michael Kors and Walmart. The company’s network of content studios has been designed for “fast and flexible creative asset production actors all format types, including motion, photography, CGI and augmented reality.”

“Speed is today’s currency, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the massive disruption that brands are experiencing as consumers shift to online channels at an unprecedented pace,” said Brian Whipple, ceo of Accenture Interactive. “The acquisition of CreativeDrive is an investment in our clients and their future success — positioning us even more strongly to help them rise to this challenge and create a content revolution in a creative, cost-effective and agile manner.”

“We help clients drive growth by providing them with agile and scalable solutions,” said Manish Sharma, group ceo of Accenture Operations. “CreativeDrive’s business model — offering the benefit of an in-house content studio model with proprietary technology — provides transparency, the ability to get products and services to market quickly, and data insights to enable success. Clients will benefit from our combined capabilities and we’re excited to have them join the Accenture family.”

Founded in 2015, CreativeDrive has nearly 700 employees and is headquartered in New York City with additional locations across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Singapore, South Africa and the U.K.

