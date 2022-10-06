×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Anna Teal talks to Fairchild Studio about the convergence of beauty and wellness and what it means for the market.

In Partnership with Aromatherapy Associates
Aromatherapy
Aromatherapy Associates essential oil blends are ethically and sustainably sourced. Stefan Kraft

In light of new priorities – largely driven by forces like COVID-19, climate change and geopolitical unrest – the consumer lens of the wellness category has become more sophisticated, with lines continuing to blur between health, self-care and beauty which lends to a more holistic outlook.

In a 2022 survey taken by MindBody, 65 percent of Americans said they believe beauty and grooming are a part of wellness, however, similar research done by Mintel found that while the beauty industry has certainly taken an interest in the wellness revolution, wellbeing is no longer being limited to such broad terms, instead finding that adults are adopting multifaceted approaches and choosing to purchase products and services that complement personal wellness and evolving needs.

Related Galleries

Currently, projections show the wellness market will reach over $1 trillion in spend globally by 2025. In part this is due to the rise in consumer awareness of the necessity of self-care, both physical and mental, wellness has also gone from being a luxury of privilege to a staple in the mainstream. According to findings from GWI in December 2021, the profound shift was one from ‘soft’ to ‘survival,’ where consumers changed from thinking about self-care in terms of a ‘time out’ to being an aspect of self-preservation, sanity and survival.

“The pandemic amplified the focus on physical and mental health, often as a result of being confined to the home,” Anna Teal, global CEO of Aromatherapy Associates and The Refinery explained. “One positive is that it helped re-address the balance. Many went from irregular ‘treats’ such as spa days or vacations to wellness being incorporated into their everyday lives. From a brisk walk or manifestations to practicing gratitude or simply talking more about how we are feeling, to focusing on our body care routines; By being at home, we often found we could find daily moments of calm, reset or rejuvenation created in only two or three minutes.”

At the same time, over the years research has shown that people have become increasingly more sedentary, leading consumers to seek out more ways to introduce balance and movement with more mindful and healthier lifestyle choices. As a result, the fitness sector has seen immense expansion from in-home tech to a growing number of athleisure brands.

From her perspective, the evolution of the wellness category will likely continue to see lines blur between beauty and health as products and services answer consumers’ multifaceted needs, Teal told Fairchild Studios.

“There is an understanding that if you feel good, you look good, particularly when combined with rituals that trigger different senses, such as smell and touch,” said Teal. “We all know how much better we feel when we have a good skin or hair day – that goes much further than just face value. Giving yourself some ‘me time’ via a facial or scented bath can contribute to emotional wellbeing, as well as physical.”

Acknowledging the holistic shift happening in the wellness space, Teal elaborated saying that wellness “isn’t ever only one thing.”

Anna Teal
Anna Teal, global CEO of Aromatherapy Associates and The Refinery. Fiona Hanson

Notably, Aromatherapy Associates’ line of products sits quite comfortably in the blurred lines of wellness as aromatherapy addresses both the physical and emotional. The essential oil blends used in the products and services are hand-crafted to ensure they serve specific wellness needs.

“Wellness is allowing yourself to incorporate rituals that bring you joy and lift you emotionally or physically,” said Teal. “It could be as simple as giving yourself that time to enjoy a good book, going for a walk or taking the time to have a relaxing bath. Equally, we’ve become more conscious of what we put in and, on our bodies. There’s a growing awareness of the power of natural ingredients as well as how they are farmed, and how the product is made. We hold ourselves accountable for the purchases we make and their impact, and at Aromatherapy Associates we proudly hold B-Corp status and are Leaping Bunny Approved.”

Taking a deeper look, Teal explained that Aromatherapy works in three ways: through smell, inhalation and absorption through the skin. When consumers use Aromatherapy Associates products, they are actively choosing the highest quality blends that achieve more than one goal. For example, lavender helps to relax while also working as an anti-inflammatory for muscles – which is why it is a key ingredient in Aromatherapy Associates’ De-Stress Muscle Gel which is a best-seller among the expert spa community.

“We are the ultimate therapeutic self-care experience, encouraging your outer beauty to shine by focusing on your inner emotional wellbeing,” said Teal. “Our founding principle is to serve the wellness needs of today through the power of essential oils and aromatherapy, this has remained the case for over 35 years.”

The company prides itself on creating each blend with a specific human need in mind –– be it the quest for sleep, support for anxiety, hormonal issues or the quest for more energy – which are often discovered through human conversations.

“Looking after your wellness allows us to focus, calm the mind, avoid burn out and ultimately, combat our daily demands,” said Teal. “We have seen this evolve as we adopt new working patterns and lifestyles. The latest global thinking has the following 4 core wellness pillars linked to them: sleep, sexual wellness, emotional wellness and physical wellness.  Underneath these pillars you may find specific needs such as anxiety or sluggishness, at Aromatherapy Associates we’ve been addressing these needs for some time, and whilst our ingredients have existed since the dawn of time, we’ve adapted our blends to provide targeted, easy to understand support to these four core wellness pillars.”

One of the most poignant wellness needs being addressed by Aromatherapy Associates is sleep. Sleep is an essential part of our lives, yet 2 in 3 Americans report they are sleeping more or less than desired and anxiety disorders have become the most common mental illness among adults in the U.S. A 2021 wellness industry report by McKinsey found that half of consumers globally have the desire for products and services to meet the need for higher sleep quality.

“Studies show that we spend approximately one-third of our lives asleep, it is an essential process that we cannot function well without,” said Teal. “When we are asleep, our bodies are working hard to restore and repair our bodies as well as our brains, so we must do our best to get a good night’s sleep regularly. Aromatherapy Associates essential oils support our customers in creating these moments and achieving better sleep, a better balance, better energy and much more.”

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax products, which are designed to provide better sleep, are best sellers with over 1000 five-star reviews from across the globe. The product was created by the company’s founder, Geraldine Howard, who hand-crafted the blend to help her sleep. 

Touch is also a powerful element in achieving better wellness, one that is elevated by aromatherapy. According to a study commissioned by the British Beauty Council last year, human touch through treatments such as massage has the potential to reduce mental health issues by up to 10 percent.

As such, Aromatherapy Associates works with top spas all over the world to expand treatments with its powerful blends, in addition to a high efficacy range of body, bathing and facial skincare products to help you feel and look great.

“If we look at stress, research has shown that physical contact with others can reduce the effect of stress on our bodies, physical touch increases levels of dopamine and serotonin which helps regulate mood and relieve stress and anxiety,” said Teal. “At Aromatherapy Associates we offer a variety of different aromatherapy massages and treatments that focus on the power of aromatherapy combined with specific massage techniques tailored to each person’s specific need, to ensure they leave feeling their best.”

Last year, Aromatherapy Associates proudly delivered 6 million ‘wellbeing moments,’ effectively supporting its global customers.

Whether it’s in beauty, fitness, sleep or stress, wellness is the category to watch, as consumers continue to prioritize health and discover the well-being that works for them.

“There is a famous saying which has never been more valid than today,” said Teal. “’ If you do not take care of your wellness, you will be forced to take care of your illness.’”

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Hot Summer Bags

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Aromatherapy Associates on Enhancing the Meaning of Wellness

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad