Artistic Milliners Debuts Artmill, Sets Strategic Focus on Premium Wovens

Denim-dazed shoppers seeking hybrid, comprehensive styles beyond blue jeans can look no further with the launch of Artmill, a new venture from Artistic Milliners that is the result of “strategic exploration into consumer trends.”

Championing the growth of casual fashion, Artmill, headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan, is centered on five product capsules, inclusive of casuals, lounge, work, denim hybrids and sports, and will offer premium designs of multifunctional wovens for strategic and upmarket clientele, the company said. The latest addition to the firm’s expanding portfolio of brands, Artistic Milliners, a vertically integrated denim manufacturer, said its new mill “signifies the next echelon of innovation and technological advancement toward the creation of new products and categories outside of denim.”

Image courtesy of Artistic Milliners.

Artmill is a protean endeavor, offering retailers, manufacturers and brands turnkey solutions for casualwear collections, as well as custom offerings for start-up and premium labels. Artistic Milliners emphasized that legacy techniques, alongside new technologies in the realm of automation and machine learning, will allow Artmill to “transform raw materials into fabrics that add form and function to innovative designs.”

Much of the firm’s inspiration was centered on the intersection of what shoppers want now, and emerging technologies popularizing in the fashion market. “As customers increasingly look to invest in clothing that is multidimensional and can work across a variety of occasions, Artmill’s vision is to pave the way for the future of casual apparel via a diverse range of hybrid products that are versatile and performance driven,” the brand said.

Image courtesy of Artistic Milliners.

Omer Ahmed, chief executive officer of Artistic Milliners and Artmill, said, “In the past few years, the expectation for comfort, performance and aesthetic, all in a single item has steadily risen. Artmill is ready to put horsepower behind the development of clothing that meets this moment.”

Artmill will lead sustainably with an emphasis on renewable energy, water and chemical recycling techniques, in addition to offering VAT, reactive and disperse dyeing alongside modern chemical and mechanical finishes. It will be the first LEED Platinum Certified piece-dye mill in the region, with an annual production capacity of 25 million meters.

Murtaza Ahmed, managing director at Artistic Milliners, added, “With a focus on innovation, circularity and collaborative partnerships with our customers, we will champion the future of textiles, cross-pollinate and create hybrid products that truly achieve what consumers want from apparel today.”

