Artistic Milliners Ecosystem Expands With ‘Sustainable Energy Mix’

Pakistan-based Artistic Milliners has found its place in the sun. The vertically integrated textile exporter said it partnered with Reon Energy Limited for a Captive Solar Power Project that involves elevating its factories and mills with clean power supply whilst reducing CO2 equivalent emissions.

Under the agreement, Artistic Milliners said it will be investing in the installation of 8.5 MW solar system across their SBUs, which will generate approximately 13.5 GW of renewable energy annually. The company noted that the project would “ensure that Artistic Milliners’s solar energy share increases to 11.2 MW, bringing down the annual CO2 emissions by 8,279 tons.”

And to sweeten the pot, Reon Energy’s Spark, an AI-based tool connected with the solar project, will aid in sustainable energy management by monitoring live data, tracking system performance and efficient battery usage. Artistic Milliners added that machine learning models “will be used to enhance energy savings, autonomous energy storage and release for optimal system operations.”

Image courtesy of Artistic Milliners.

To mark the initiative, a signing ceremony was organized at Artistic Energy Office in Karachi, the company said, which occasioned the chief executive officers of both companies to “express their views” and “highlight the positive impacts” of said collaborations as it pertains to the needs of sustainable energy, while also addressing “growing concerns regarding carbon emissions.”

Omer Ahmed, chief executive officer, Artistic Milliners said, “Decarbonization at mill and factory level is a crucial pillar of Artistic Milliners Vision 2030. Our investment in solar energy affirms our commitment toward the sustainable energy revolution. With the integration of batteries to our solar setup in the next phase, we aim to further reduce our dependency on fossil fuels, promote the need to shift toward renewable energy and play our part in diminishing the global carbon footprint.”

And Murtaza Ahmed, managing director, Artistic Milliners, said the company is “making swift progression to produce clean energy that not only enhances the way of life for the people but also creates a positive ripple effect for the surrounding communities. This milestone is a critical step that will provide environment-friendly energy and stable returns to the economy for decades to come.”

MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM WWD:

Astronaut Karen Nyberg Launches ‘Earth Views’ Fabric Line

Evrnu Develops Recyclable Material Made Entirely of Textile Waste

Citizens of Humanity, Net-a-porter Partner for Denim Collaboration