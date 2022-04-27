As Business Accelerates, Cart.com Taps Gary Specter as President

As its business grows, Cart.com has tapped an industry veteran who held various positions at Adobe, Magento, IBM and NetSuite to drive the company’s international expansion. The company, which helps retailers scale their businesses across multiple channels, named Gary Specter “president, go-to-market,” effective Wednesday.

Cart.com said Specter will report directly to chief executive officer Omair Tariq, and “will own all revenue responsibilities and support Cart.com, one of the nation’s fastest-growing technology companies, as it scales its sales reach internationally.”

Tariq said business has “accelerated significantly over the past 12 months and Gary’s global sales and revenue expertise will help us continue that momentum and expand our reach globally.” The CEO described Specter as a proven leader and strategist “who shares our commitment to our partner brands’ success and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to our leadership team as we embark on our next stage of growth.”

Specter joins the Cart.com team from Adobe, where he most recently served as vice president of growth, and digital experience business.

“Brands looking to scale their e-commerce businesses have historically had to partner with potentially dozens of tech and service providers that didn’t allow them to keep control of their brand, customer experience or data,” Specter said. “Cart.com has built an alternative — a comprehensive solution that puts the power back into the hands of brands — in record time by executing a bold growth strategy of its own.”

In a statement, Cart.com said Specter’s appointment follows a year of milestone achievements for the company, “including more than 400 percent growth in revenue and the closing of a $240 million funding round in February 2022. Cart.com processed more than $3 billion in gross merchandise value in the 12 months ended February and grew its global team to more than 1,400 employees, who serve a growing roster of nearly 6,000 brands.”