At the end of last year, several European nations suggested a comprehensive ban on a group of chemicals known as perfluorinated substances. Their suggestions could become official policy, as soon as 2025, with the aim of phasing these chemicals out altogether by 2030.

The chemicals, widely known as PFCs but now more precisely described as PFASs, are standard technology used in waterproof and stain-resistant clothing and textiles, as well as in cosmetics, where they help creams penetrate skin and make makeup weather resistant. “If these policy suggestions are followed up on, then it will have a massive impact — especially in the industry,” confirmed Olaf Wirth, a consultant and chemicals specialist at Ökopol, the Institute for Environmental Strategies, in Hamburg.