By  on February 19, 2020

Kelly M. Farrell, president and chief executive officer of CallisonRTKL, the global architectural, planning and design firm, muses over “the 10-minute chair.”

“At CallisonRTKL, we have this philosophy — never have a 10-minute chair for a three-hour discussion. If you start to twitch after 10 minutes it’s because the chair isn’t comfortable.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers