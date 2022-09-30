×
Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Athena Leads Modern Innovation for Cannabis Cultivation

Athena has grown consistently as a brand by supporting modern cannabis cultivators.

In Partnership with Ascenda Agency
Athena
Athena Dion Bagaporo

With the growing acceptance of cannabis due to its medicinal benefits, there has recently been a surge in demand for quality cannabis products. This eventually led to a continuous deficit in the supply chain as cultivators struggled with inconsistent produce. Athena, a well-known nutrient line for cannabis cultivation, is bridging the gap between supply and demand with a range of quality products, including fertilizers, foliar sprays, pest management and sanitization-disinfectant products. Athena specializes in providing clean, balanced nutrients for cannabis cultivation as well as the opportunity to work with specialized facility advisors when implementing the Athena program in your facility.

Founded in late 2018 by Brandon Burkhart, Athena has not only managed to thrive but grow consistently as a brand by supporting modern cannabis cultivators with all necessary products and facility procedures. Brandon, who has been in the cannabis cultivation business for over two decades, realized that growers are tired of using dozens of products while expecting consistent and quality yields but fail to achieve anything near that. That’s when he decided to simplify fertilizers and other cultivation essentials for commercial cannabis growers with Athena. Named after the Greek goddess of wisdom, Athena stands out for providing growers with the knowledge and standard operating procedures to operate efficiently with the highest yields.

The main line of Athena products includes powder and liquid fertilizers. The BLENDED LINE presents a collection of liquid nutrients, and the PRO LINE is the powdered nutrient product line. The brand has also launched foliar sprays under the FOLIAR LINE, the integrated pest management line is the IPM LINE, and the sanitization-disinfectant line is the CLEAN LINE. To help cultivators with the procedure, Athena has partnered with Demeter Designs, an irrigation and fertigation design team that uses state-of-the-art renderings to build detailed plans for any contractor to install the system anywhere in the world. Athena also works in partnership with one of the largest cultivators in California, Jungle Boys. This partnership allowed for years of testing at Athena’s in-house grow rooms in Los Angeles.

To ensure the highest quality products, Athena maintains strict testing procedures at its facility, from raw materials to the end product and services. To achieve this feat, Athena has created subsidiary companies like AMG for manufacturing, Demeter Designs for irrigation, fertigation facility designs, and renderings, and Imperium Controls for irrigation/fertigation system controllers. This has put Athena among the top 10 nutrient companies globally, with more than 700 authorized dealers in the United States alone. Athena products are shipped to hydro stores and some of the largest cultivators in the world. Their products are available in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Portugal, and Macedonia.

To bring rapid growth to the company, Athena has invested heavily in production infrastructure. In 2021, the company acquired an additional production facility located in Sacramento, California. Custom-made Murray and Doyle equipment have also been purchased to blend both Athena lines. Athena is also expanding internal logistic operations to encompass warehousing and a full inventory of products. Currently, Athena products are used as well as distributed by NYSK Holdings in Macedonia.

Athena plans to continue innovating and testing to find better products to help cannabis growers achieve higher yields. The company is planning to expand its distributorship internationally with an additional three to five distributors. It aims to be among the top three cannabis cultivation nutrient lines globally by the end of 2022, launching six more innovative products that are now in the development and testing phase.

