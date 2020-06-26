Since March 17 thousands have been logging into Instagram every morning to experience Torch’d, an online workout with Isaac Calpito, or @isaacboots. The popular workout experiences live audiences from 2,500 to 8,000 people daily and has thrived in its collective efforts to raise money for COVID-19 related charities. To date, the social media class has raised over $400,000 in donations for No Kid Hungry.

Torch’d also frequently includes A-list attendees like Lisa Rinna and Vanessa Hugens who join in with video and become invigorated by Calpito’s infectious energy. Another follower was Zara Terez Tisch, founder and chief executive officer of Terez. Having an existing friendship with Calpito, Tisch seized the opportunity to work together on a new capsule that would highlight the “maximum joy” so many received from Torch’d’s daily workouts.

“Isaac and I met a few years ago at a mutual friend’s home for dinner,” Tisch told WWD. “When he found out that I started Terez he expressed how much he loved the brand and it made me so very excited. We talked for the rest of the evening and it was as though we had been lifelong friends. We continued to stay in touch as friends and then it just made so much sense to work with him.”

Last year, Calpito kicked off a summer rooftop workout series at Terez headquarters to “spread the joy from the NYC skyline.” Now the two have come together to release a capsule collaboration. The collaboration, Tisch said, came out of friendship and a love for the brand. Calpito, and his celebrity class attendees, had already been sporting Terez during Torch’d.

“We want to work with people who have the same values that we do, and Isaac believes in the power of positivity and in bringing joy to everyone around him,” said Tisch. “By leading Torch’d classes daily on Instagram since mid-March, and raising over $400,000 for No Kid Hungry, he created a powerful and positive community when people needed it most. This was something that as a brand we are very aligned with and gravitated to, which grew into what we are creating now.”

The collection, Tisch told WWD, represents both Terez and Calpito’s core values of joy, energy, and connection.

“Whenever we collaborate, we want to make sure to capture the ethos of both brands to create something spectacular,” said Tisch. “There was no question that we’d make the capris in our signature Hi-Shine fabric, which Isaac absolutely loves. It’s sweat-wicking, stretchy, and comfortable with an element of sheen to it. The print design features the flame of the Torch’d logo in ultra-bold colors consistent with Terez designs. We think the capris will be a hit with fans on both sides!”

The flame design is something that also holds meaning for Calpito.

“Torch’d was born on the Broadway stage as a way for me to stay fit, lean, and be able to perform eight shows a week at the optimum level,” said Calpito. “It has since grown into a phenomenal and generous global community of people from all walks of life. The flame of Torch’d logo represents the fire that has driven me, and I have passed on the ‘Torch’ to my Boots Babies to keep their internal fire going during this challenging time.”

The Torch’d collection by Terez will be available online today.

