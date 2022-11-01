Taking Fashion Beyond the Conventional

Avery Dennison, a global leader in innovation and materials science, branding, and manufacturing, today unveils its partnership with Undercover, a brand founded by Japanese designer Jun Takahashi. The label’s new collection incorporates famous scenes from Alfred Hitchcock movies*, with Avery Dennison’s Embelex™ products providing the digitally woven fabrics and high-definition embellishments.

Known for its unique streetwear-meets-high-fashion aesthetic, this collection sees Takahashi dig into British-American filmmaker Hitchcock’s* psychological thrillers, and curate snippets of film to elevate everyday garments. These suits, jackets and coats from the Undercover collection are constructed with full panels of high definition, digitally woven fabrics, as well as impeccably detailed patches carefully created by Embelex™. Each specially made garment depicts iconic scenes from Hitchcock’s* thrillers through the intricate Embelex™ made by Avery Dennison in Italy.

Undercover’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection.

Jun Takahashi, comments on the partnership, “This collection is all about giving a distorted and unique perspective to everyday clothes, so that they can be extended beyond the conventional. What Embelex™ allows is the ability to produce incredibly high-quality embellishments, bringing my vision to life.”

Jeremy Bauer, global commercial director, Embelex™ at Avery Dennison RBIS, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “Through our powerful technologies we have brought the visions of two incredible artists to life. Jun Takahashi’s distinctive and darkly enchanting design approach, combines his love of films and classic Americana, marrying itself effortlessly with Hitchcock’s* dramatic universe. The collection is an embodiment of Embelex™ as we ensure detailed branding is at the forefront of every garment, elevating design to the next level.”

Undercover’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection.

Through embellishments we have the power to create garments that break the mold and stand out, allowing consumers to showcase their personalities through their style. Each brand has its own unique story to tell, and Avery Dennison is proud to be at the forefront of the fashion industry, bringing these stories to life in innovative and creative ways.”

Undercover’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection will be available for purchase in Undercover shops across Japan and online, as well as in select retailers worldwide.

Undercover’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection.

*© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.