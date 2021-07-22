Sustainability is all the rage — but companies such as solutions provider Avery Dennison are in it for the long haul.

The firm debuted Sustainable ADvantage this week, a flagship products and solutions portfolio of 100 percent recyclable products that unites its existing like-minded offerings under “one identifiable umbrella.”

Avery Dennison said that the Sustainable ADvantage range will contribute directly to its 2030 goal to provide a portfolio of products and solutions that will satisfy the recycling, composting, or reuse requirements of single-use consumer packaging and apparel and support its aim to be net-zero on greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Sustainable ADvantage will enable companies to use fewer natural resources, cut carbon emissions, reduce waste, and build towards a low-carbon, circular economy, the company said. “Through digital strategies and intelligent labeling solutions, Sustainable ADvantage drives circularity and provides customers with invaluable insight on their supply chain impact,” they added, which can further efforts to reduce their environmental footprint, satisfy consumer demand and expectations, and increase recyclability, as well as respond effectively to government regulations in the sustainability space.

Solutions within the range include adhesives that enable more plastic to be recycled; water-efficient digital printers; labels and tags made with 100 percent certified paper; industrial tapes to replace heavier fasteners; compostable paper packaging for shipping; digital ID technologies; and tools and services to help make companies’ products and operations more sustainable.

Tina Hart, vice president, Global Strategic Innovation Platform, Avery Dennison, told WWD, “Consumers are demanding accountability and sustainable practices for good reason. It’s our industry’s responsibility to be responsive. We’ve made a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. In part, our ability to achieve that relies on the supply chain as a whole, alongside the choices our customers make.”

“If we want our industry to move toward a more regenerative future, we need to identify and clear the roadblocks. One barrier is a lack of clarity around the available options that meet environmental and recyclability standards, so Avery Dennison decided to set the benchmark. Sustainable ADvantage gives our customers a clear indicator that when they buy from this portfolio, they’re contributing to the advancement of the circular economy, reducing environmental impact and ultimately supporting the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

The company said it designed Sustainable ADvantage “with the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals 12 and 13 in mind.”

And Debbie Shakespeare, senior director of compliance, sustainability and core product line management at Avery Dennison, told WWD that the firm “is committed to establishing regenerative business practices through our products, processes and culture. Sustainable ADvantage is the tangible realization of our capability to do this within our own business but, more importantly, enable regeneration and circularity across broader industries.”

Notably, Shakespeare explained that “Sweeping changes to reduce environmental footprint happens incrementally. It’s in the small details — the labels and tags on a garment that are responsibly sourced, the efficient use of garment materials enabled by comprehensive digital-first design tools, and the smarter decisions made as a result of digital ID technologies that create inventory transparency at every step of the supply chain.”

