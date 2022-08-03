Badgley Mischka to Launch ‘The Archive’

Badgley Mischka is getting into recommerce with the hopes of giving some pre-worn designs longer lives and reeling in some new customers along the way.

The idea sprang up after Elizabeth Banks wore one of her tried-and-true Badgley Mischka dresses to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

During an interview Tuesday, Mark Badgley and James Mischka said their brand has always had an undercurrent of sustainability since their dresses are often passed down from mothers to daughters or from friend to friend. “We wanted to solidify that and formalize that so that it wasn’t just your friends who could give the gift of Badgley Mischka in a way,” Mischka said.

The company aligned with technology company Recurate to launch The Archive by Badgley Mischka, a peer-to-peer marketplace that offers the brand and launches Thursday.

The resale route is a change of pace for the company that was started in 1988 by the two designers, who have carved out a following for eveningwear, gowns, shoes and accessories. In recent years, the brand has loosened up with a greater assortment of sportswear and more relaxed styles.

Via The Archive, users submit product photos, descriptions of the garments and can select a recommended price. That information is validated by the brand before being approved to appear on the resale page. Shoppers can also view original photography of the products that are being sold to get a better grasp of the colors, the item’s condition and how it can be styled with shoes and accessories. “In the early days of Badgley Mischka, a lot of stuff was done organically. We would antique our beads in the dishwasher with Draino,” Mischka said. “We have since learned how to make things that are more shelf stable than that.”

For The Archive, garments must be in near-perfect condition to be sold. Shoes will also be sold from the start, and accessories will be added down the road. A team will authenticate the Badgley Mischka merchandise by going through the company’s archives and visual records to determine the season an item was from. The designers will also act as advisers. While there are thousands of Badgley Mischka items being sold on various resale sites, the designers have seen a couple that they have questioned the authenticity of, Mischka said. “Mark and I remember every dress,” he said.

Badgley added: “We’re authorities at sniffing out any impostors. It’s fun because we also have a runway shot and people get a kick out of it when they compare the two.”

Once an item is sold, the seller receives a shipping label to send the merchandise to the buyer and avoid the environmental impact of a third-party distribution center. With goods ranging from lightly worn to some still with price tags on them, the prices will vary accordingly.

Items from newer collections that are still in boxes with price tags will be about 20 percent off and could be reduced as much as 50 percent if something is worn or gently worn, according to Kay Vosburgh-LeGrand, vice president of licensing. Items that don’t measure up in terms of quality will be rejected. One-of-a-kind items will be costlier.

The Archive will be housed on the Badgley Mischka site. The debut products have been provided by VIP customers, company employees and through the brand’s archives. Thirty to 40 items will be up for grabs Thursday but “the goal is to have our customers be enchanted by this to sell and to buy,” Vosburgh-LeGrand said. “It could be pages and pages on the site or one amazing page. We don’t know yet.”

The company aims for the effort to introduce new customers to the label, and is covering all of the back-office expenses and facilitation costs will not take any percentage of the sales. Each seller will get credits for the designers’ e-commerce site for the full amount a garment sells for. That credit could also be used for a purchase on The Archive. Although The Archive is not a subscription service, users will have to sign up on the Badgley Mischka site to access it.

Bridal gowns will not be in the mix, since wedding gowns are so bespoke. However, white gowns will be sold should destination brides or those marrying for the second time be looking for something to wear to their weddings.

“We get a lot of satisfaction out of this. It’s not about a profit center. It’s really about sustainability and doing something out of our box,” Badgley said.

With a staggered in-office work schedule for employees, the designers expect to have one that is a little more structured post-Labor Day. Having been commuting between Palm Beach, Florida, and New York, the designers have noticed how foot traffic in the city varies from one trip to the next. They will show their next collection at Spring Studios on Sept. 11 with a pared-back guest list, due to COVID-19-related precautions. Badgley said, “It used to be 750 so the number is drastically reduced.”

As for returning to New York Fashion Week, Badgley said: “We just felt that it was time to have a show again. We feel like our lady is back and our buyer is back. She wants to come to New York again. We’ve worked virtually with our customers for a long time and she’s excited about returning to a fashion show. We wanted to be supportive of the industry and see people firsthand. It just felt right.”