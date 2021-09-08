Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: More Than 40 Designers Creating Looks in Homage to Alber Elbaz

Fashion

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

The company has followed the belief that products should be made to last, offering its unique re-waxing services for 100 years.

Barbour
In Barbour's Rewaxing Service, careful attention is paid to the pockets and seams. Courtesy Image.

Originally called “re-oiling,” Barbour’s re-waxing services first appeared in the company’s catalogue in 1921 when Malcolm Barbour, a member of the second generation of the Barbour family, began offering customers the ability to send in jackets or purchase an at-home kit to re-oil them. Today, Malcolm Barbour’s vision remains an integral part of the company’s sustainability strategy.

Barbour’s re-waxing services keep a jacket’s color bold while restoration can keep the fabric from showing wear so that the garment will stay close to its original color and finish. At the same time, by maintaining the oil on the jacket to keep it weather-resistant, the wearer can extend the longevity and ensure continued use for years and even be handed down through generations.

Now, celebrating 100 years of sustainable services, the company said it is a “testament to Malcolm’s legacy that he had the vision to understand the importance of re-oiling these jackets.” And the belief in making products that last continues to be passed down through generations of the Barbour family and as an important part of the Barbour company’s ethos.

Related Galleries

Barbour
Barbour’s 1921-22 catalogue. Courtesy Image.

“Our company mission is to build a long-term, sustainable business honoring our Barbour family values and rich British heritage providing excellent quality products and world-class customer service whilst minimizing our impact on the environment,” said Paul Wilkinson, managing director at USA, Barbour. “Sustainability and extending the life of your products has always been part of the brand’s history and heritage.”

Notably, Wilkinson told WWD, Barbour’s re-waxing is also one of the most effective ways to minimize a jacket’s impact on the environment.

Sustainability is one of our six overarching company values [that] every employee is introduced to when they join the business and they are part of our daily working life,” Wilkinson said. “Our Sustainability value focuses on us all acting responsibly and minimizing our impact on the environment so it can be enjoyed by future generations.”

Last year, roughly 60,000 jackets a year were re-waxed globally by Barbour’s specialist customer service teams, and over the last 12 months, more than 100,000 tins of wax were sold for consumers to re-wax at home — which Wilkinson told WWD was an increase in demand from previous years.

Barbour
Paul Wilkinson Courtesy Image.

To raise awareness of the benefits of re-waxing and extending the life of their jackets to Barbour’s customers, the company launched the very first Wax for Life station in Selfridges in London in October 2020 as part of the retailer’s Project Earth campaign.

“The response to our Wax for Life program has been excellent and we have received many positive comments from our customers,” Wilkinson said. “They understand the proposition and the longevity message is an important part of their decision making in purchasing the brand.”

In fact, following the well-received response by customers, Barbour will be rolling out Wax for Life stations outside of the U.K. this year. Orvis and Nordstrom will house the stations in the U.S. and Hirmer will unveil a station in Germany. Wilkinson said more locations are planned for the future.

Barbour
Barbour wax tin. Nigel John

Called the Rewax Factory, Nordstrom will house the four-week installations beginning on Sept. 20 in six stores including Chicago, Seattle, D.C. Metro and Pennsylvania. At the Rewax Factory, customers can bring their Barbour jackets for re-waxing at no cost and learn about best practices when using Barbour’s at-home wax tin. Additionally, if a customer purchases a Barbour jacket at the Rewax Factory, they will receive a complementary re-wax at the company’s Rewax and Repair facility after one year of wear.

“We are keen to educate our customers that buying a Barbour wax jacket is a sustainable choice and an investment piece,” Wilkinson said. “If it is re-waxed at least once a year with regular use, it will last a long, long time making it excellent value for money. We have developed our Wax for Life program, which is the overarching name for all of our wax services; this includes re-waxing and repairs, Barbour Re-Loved, customization and in-store Wax for Life stations.”

Barbour’s Re-Loved program is the company’s upcycling/recycling program that takes jackets returned by customers who no longer require them. The jackets are restored and repaired so that they can be “re-loved” by a new owner.

“Quite often, when customers send their jackets back to us, they include stories, such as why and when they purchased the jacket, what it was used for, and how, in some cases, it’s been handed down through generations of the same family,” Wilkinson said. “It’s lovely to read these stories and to build up a picture of the history of their jacket.”

Wilkinson told WWD that Barbour has seen an escalation as interest in the outdoor category and sustainability continue to rise in the U.S.

“We have, through our social channels, particularly in the U.S., seen more people sharing images and embracing the ‘Barbour Way of Life’,” Wilkinson said. “[They’re] enjoying the simple things, such as spending time with family and friends, getting outdoors and connecting with nature. Through our Wax for Life program, we re-wax and repair approximately 20,000 jackets a year in the U.S., a figure that is growing.”

As a brand that has been successfully integrating sustainable practices for more than 100 years, Wilkinson said a key takeaway for other brands to follow is to “be authentic.”

“Our Wax for Life program is authentic and unique to Barbour,” he said. “Barbour is renowned for its wax products and through Wax for Life, we can demonstrate that owning a wax jacket and regularly re-waxing it and then recycling it through Barbour Re-Loved makes it a very sustainable choice.”

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad