×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will the Hottest Ticket at September Fashion Weeks Be an NFT?

Men's

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Business

Wuhan’s Post-pandemic Surge to Central China’s Most Important Retail Hub

BASF Offers Footwear Market High-performance Material Innovations

The company spotlights its Elastopan and Elastollan products for casual and sports footwear.

BASF
Hiker with trekking sticks climbs steep mountain trail. BASF's material innovations are deisgned for performance footwear or casual shoes. leszekglasner - stock.adobe.com

There’s a lot of pressure on footwear these days — literal and otherwise. Whether sport, casual, safety or dress, shoes must withstand body weight from above, harsh terrain from below, and the elements from all sides, all without sacrificing fashion or comfort. Meanwhile, increased consumer and retailer demand dictates that they should be created sustainably as well.

If that weren’t enough, hyper-competitive athletic footwear comes with additional challenges, and high-tech material innovations are helping companies stand out and stay ahead of the game.

Tackling these challenges and the requisite R&D behind them is BASF Performance Materials, which has a deep commitment to the footwear market. “Our range of materials has been the top choice among many footwear brands like Brooks, Fila and Blundstone, and in addition to selling the products, at times, we collaborate with the folks from different departments such as R&D to understand what they want,” said Minli Zhao, Asia Pacific vice president of consumer industry for BASF Performance Materials in a fireside chat with Sourcing Journal.

Related Galleries

Leading the materials charge are BASF’s two proprietary star products — Elastopan and Elastollan — which update traditional PU (polyurethane) and TPU (thermoplastic urethane) and serve as starting points to bring innovative customer projects to fruition.

Elastollan is known for its mechanical strength, abrasion, and slip resistance and can be created with varying grades of hardness, all adding to the material’s versatility for footwear. Soft grades are known for cushioning, medium hardness grades for compact or combination soles, and hard grades for heels and heel tips. Anti-static agents, a requirement for safety footwear, can also be added to Elastollan.

Elastopan is BASF’s polyurethane foam system created for high-performance casual shoes and boots.

The versatile material can be used for insoles, midsoles and outsoles, offering freedom for footwear designers. Additionally, Elastopan is known for resistance to abrasion, hydrolysis, and oil and petrol, all key criteria for safety and working shoes.

BASF also takes pride in being the first to research and study supercritical foam (SFC) technology for footwear manufacturing, leading to experimentation for footwear, sports and leisure applications.

Turning to 3D printing solutions, BASF’s Ultrasint® TPU01 is a multipurpose TPU material for producing high-quality, flexible parts. “Typical applications are sports footwear, orthopedic insoles in which the required properties of shock absorption, energy return, and flexibility that can be specifically tuned by design through additive-based manufacturing,” said Zhao.

No matter how sturdy or flexible the footwear is, consumers and brands are increasingly demanding that they be sustainably produced. “When your buyers think of sustainable footwear, they may only think of shoes made with recycled materials, but BASF can help footwear brands create a truly eco-friendly product,” said Zhao. “Our sustainable portfolio for footwear ensures that materials are free of solvents and heavy metals, produce low emissions and are still versatile. Through that, BASF is capable of creating entirely sustainable footwear that brands can take pride in showcasing to their customers.”

To bring clients into the creation process, BASF launched its Footwear Innovation Center in Taiwan, complementing Footwear Development Centers in Italy and North America. “Here, we demonstrate technical capabilities and create prototypes with customers to determine if the desired design can be realized,” said Zhao. Catering to an in-person or virtual experience, the Center focuses on design, function and creation. There’s even a biomechanics lab and a production hub.

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Hot Summer Bags

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

BASF Material Innovation in Footwear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad