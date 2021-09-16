Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The 6 Next-gen New York Designers Who Broke Through This Fashion Week

Fashion

Moore From New York: Met Costume Institute a Reminder of Wealth Inequality in Fashion

Fashion

Prada to Stage Simultaneous Shows in Milan and Shanghai

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Boston Consulting Group’s Sarah Willersdorf talks to WWD about how luxury brands can reach Gen Z and Millennials.

African woman bloger posed in sweater
Luxury brands are increasingly using culture commerce and social media to connect with younger consumers. AS Photo Project - stock.adobe.com

According to Boston Consulting Group, Gen Z and Millennials are set to represent more than 60 percent of the luxury market by 2025. And while these young consumers are more thoughtful and demanding than older generations, they’re also optimistic about the future.

Cultural credibility is the key because sharing values with consumers has never been more important, Sarah Willersdorf, global head of luxury for Boston Consulting Group, told WWD. Brands who are winning are building their place in the metaverse — the shared, persistent virtual space — to connect with consumers at an even younger age through social media and build a community of, and with, followers.

Here, Willersdorf talks to WWD about connecting with the young luxury consumer, forming relationships through innovative technologies and the influence Gen Z and Millennials have had on the luxury space.

Related Galleries

WWD: What does it mean for the luxury segment to say that the Gen Z and Millennial Shopper is more thoughtful in their purchases?

Sarah Willersdorf: Our research found that, while traditional markers of luxury remain critical — superior quality, attentive design and an elevated narrative — these are no longer sufficient to drive passion for Generation Z and younger Millennials.

For these younger consumers, cultural credibility is also important. The building blocks of cultural credibility are the brand’s timelessness, a brand narrative that evokes emotions, the advocacy of key opinion leaders and a consumer’s social circle, as well as a curated assortment and creative partnerships with culturally relevant authorities.

Brands that are culturally credible foster loyalty by enabling and encouraging participation and communication. They constantly engage. They spotlight relevant or unusual causes and amplify them in the mainstream through advertising, creative projects, business philosophy and through the products themselves.

They collaborate with others to meet and subvert expectations, and harness local and subcultural knowledge, seeking advocacy from “Cultural Pioneers” and the circles they direct. Most importantly, brands that are culturally credible are both accessible and aspirational.

Headshot_SWillersdorf, BCG
Sarah Willersdorf, managing director and partner, and global head of luxury at Boston Consulting Group. Courtesy Image.

WWD: How can luxury brands utilize culture commerce and social media to connect with today’s young consumer?

S.W.: Luxury brands are increasingly using culture commerce and social media to connect with younger consumers. These platforms often offer the ability to inspire consumers, as well as to drive purchases. For example, livestream events are highly relevant for the U.S. and Chinese luxury and accessible luxury consumers. From Boston Consulting Group’s annual True-Luxury Global Consumer Insights survey, we know that, of the 46 percent of luxury consumers who are aware of livestream sessions for shopping, 70 percent of shoppers have purchased during or immediately after the session (43 percent during).

WWD: How do these innovative strategies help to drive discoverability?

S.W.: There is a need to move beyond the traditional funnel model tracking a linear path from awareness, to consideration, to purchase. Today, consumers are often in awareness, consideration and purchase mode simultaneously. Most importantly, our research found that young consumers are spending increasing amounts of time seeking inspiration or discoverability. BCG’s research suggests that Gen Z spends 50 percent of their purchase journey on seeking inspiration and inspiring others post-purchase, rather than on more directly purchase-related activities. Social media and community platforms, as well as esports, are interesting ways to drive engagement with younger audiences.

Gaming, for example, and the relationship with luxury has accelerated. In our recent True-Luxury Global Consumer Insights survey, more than 50 percent of luxury consumers say that their perception is positively affected by their favorite brand taking part in online gaming experiences. Of those, 34 percent say this is because they can better discover new luxury collections and experiences from their favorite brands, and 30 percent say online gaming allows them to better express themselves and their style through their digital persona.

WWD: What about the designers in the accessible luxury market? How can they win young consumers? 

S.W.: Accessible luxury brands are increasingly using similar playbooks to traditional luxury brands, especially when it comes to inspiring and engaging with younger shoppers, including social media, collaborations with ambassadors and influencers, livestream events, supporting more social causes and esports. There are also several accessible luxury brands that are enabling their consumers to collaborate directly with the brand by leveraging user-generated content and other community-building tools to drive further engagement and advocacy.

WWD: Is it important to form a relationship with consumers at a young stage?

S.W.: It can be a double-edged sword. While building relationships with consumers early is important, this accessibility needs to be balanced with the brand maintaining some level of aspiration, if not, there is a risk that a consumer will “age out” of the brand. It also sometimes depends on the category. For example, trainers and sneakers are often discovered in early teens and connected with sport activity, and that early-built loyalty can carry through to later years — this is true for brands like Nike, Vans and Adidas.

For younger consumers, community-driven attributes and perceived authenticity are key points driving desirability in consumer choices. Brands that are able to understand their consumers, amplify relevant issues and foster new talent are more likely to engender trust and a durable base of support. Ultimately, the most successful brands build responsive products and engaging narratives designed for a specific mind-set, rather than a demographic.

WWD: Have young consumers had an influence on the luxury and accessible luxury market?

S.W.: Younger consumers are more demanding in many ways. In addition to seeking out the traditional tenants of luxury, they are also seeking cultural credibility.

Brands that are culturally credible foster loyalty by enabling and encouraging participation and two-way communication. They spotlight relevant or unusual causes and amplify them in the mainstream through advertising, creative projects, business philosophy and through the products themselves. They collaborate with others to meet and subvert expectations, and harness local and subcultural knowledge, seeking advocacy from “Cultural Pioneers” and the circles they direct. Most importantly, brands that are culturally credible are both accessible and aspirational.

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Connecting to Today’s Young Luxury Consumer

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad