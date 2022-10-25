×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Through education, Beauty Barrage takes a strategic approach to connecting with consumers that starts in-store.

In Partnership with Beauty Barrage
Beauty Barrage
Beauty Barrage brand ambassador, Digna. Courtesy Image.

Consumers taking beauty education into their own hands has benefited the industry at large, leading to greater transparency, and sustainability as well as a more engaged consumer who wants to understand what they are putting on and in their bodies.

But forging an authentic connection between a beauty brand and a consumer desire to be informed is challenging. This is where Beauty Barrage can help.

Created in 2015 by beauty industry veteran Sonia Summers, Beauty Barrage, the full sales in-store management company that provides educated field team beauty advisors, has become the most trusted customer engagement solution for many brands and retailers as they navigate ongoing changes in consumer behaviors while facing increasingly discerning shoppers.

Related Galleries

With over 300 trained beauty professionals servicing over 3,000 doors in the U.S. and Canada, Beauty Barrage helps brands minimize investment while maximizing sales by harnessing the power of bringing brand knowledge to the consumer – whether they are in-store or on social media. The full-time beauty advisors connect with consumers on a personal level, answering the questions that matter to them most and leading them to make the right purchase for them.

Here, Sonia Summers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beauty Barrage, discusses the demand of today’s retail landscape, fostering stronger consumer connections, building an in-store strategy, and why it is imperative to implement a robust field team.

Fairchild Studio: How would you describe the beauty industry landscape today?

Sonia Summers: Continuously evolving. I don’t recall a time when there were so many diverse customer behaviors among multiple generations.  It is very interesting, and probably why there really is room for all these amazing brands at retail. The one common denominator between generations is the “human touch”.

This year has been consistently profitable for our brand partners.  We have applied our tried-and-true principles in-store and are thrilled to see a strong ROI. Although the state of the economy and retail is in a mixed state, I think retail is poised to end the year in a very strong position. 

Consumers may be anxious about inflation, but they have not stopped their spending. Brands are taking care to build value promotions to appeal to those deal-driven consumers, some are actually lowering prices and retailers are also ensuring to make their stores inviting to their customers.

Fairchild Studio: What have been the most notable changes in consumer behaviors?

Sonia Summers: The most notable changes have been that consumers became more educated on beauty – this makes sense as they had more time on their hands to consume information.

One of the surprising changes was the fact that people were not afraid to come into stores.  They were seeking out human connections and looking forward to discovering new beauty products.

Fairchild Studio: What do these changes mean for brands and the way they connect with consumers in-store?

Sonia Summers: It makes no sense to spend so much on digital to tell your story then not have the same attention in-store. It is hard enough to get into retail but what is even harder is staying in retail.

Customers want to be engaged, especially after going through a pandemic. 

To be effective, you need a team to bring your brand to life in-store that is providing education for associates, mining the merchandising, demoing products and answering questions for consumers.

Fairchild Studio: How does Beauty Barrage utilize consumer behavior and market intel to implement a strategy for brands to implement in-store?

Sonia Summers: We are very methodical. I started my career as a marketer so for me everything is about the end-user and understanding them. 

For Beauty Barrage, we have two end-users: the retail associates and the consumers. Since we do collect data in-store after each shift, we do go back and analyze what practices are working/not working and pivot accordingly. We also use market data and reporting to optimize our footprint and productivity. Our brand partners love this information and the dialogue afterward that leads to refining strategies, etc.

Beauty Barrage has built the proprietary technology to manage our business processes and we collect data in a few ways to mitigate the challenges that come with constant change. To start, our app controls all time and attendance complete with geo-fencing around each retail work site while our proprietary application has a client portal that houses a dynamic calendar for each brand partner. This includes the monthly schedule of booking, store location, brand ambassador/educator, brand and start time and end. 

One of our greatest assets though is our customized post-shift survey that must be filled out by all beauty educators and ambassadors. These surveys are all customized for each brand partner and they include in-store images.  Many of our brand partners use this opportunity to ask marketing questions or as a product fact-finding mission, inventory reports, etc. Our surveys are live as soon as our employees clock out.  We even aggregate the data on a dashboard that shows a week over week or month over month, etc. using pie charts, bar graphs and free responses.

Fairchild Studio: In your own words, what makes Beauty Barrage a unique partner? 

Sonia Summers: Beauty Barrage was never something I thought I would start. In the beginning, it came from a need from my clients that I was consulting for. I knew they needed the in-store support but the expense of a field team that at the time was well over $1M. Today it’s even more, not to mention the cost of overhead. That never made any sense to me. 

The field team strategy wasn’t just expensive, but it was layered and over-inflated.  The heads of sales spent their days tracking employees and signing off timecards.  They couldn’t even be strategic. It was beyond archaic.

I created a strategic resource that offers trained retail and education professionals that represent your brand in-store. These people are all employees – no freelancers, ever! The benefit of staffing full-time employees is that the brand partner cannot be held liable.

California has the AB5 law and they are very stringent. This is one of the reasons why we hire W2 employees versus freelancers.  Another reason is that we are accountable for our team, we schedule, we train, we coach, and we deliver results. With freelancers, you must do all the work plus pray that they will actually show up for the shift.

Another reason to work with Beauty Barrage is that you only pay for the hours that we are in store or educating. No need to pay full time employees plus benefits, etc.

Importantly, we also have strategic account management that optimizes and plans the execution of all activations.  We work very closely with our brand partners to yield success. And retailers also hire us or often refer us to their vendors.

We are obsessed with success – That’s a core value and what drives our business.

Fairchild Studio: What should brands be considering as they wrap up the year and strategize for Q1?

Sonia Summers: Brands need to start planning how they will support their businesses in-store. If you can create a budget for consistent support that is amazing and your best bet but, if you only have a limited budget, then what I would recommend is to do would be in-store blitz surrounding your new product launches. This will help build sales. You can’t expect success at retail brick and mortar if you don’t have a plan to connect with consumers and retail associates in-store.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Hot Summer Bags

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Beauty Barrage: Building Beauty’s Path to Growth

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad