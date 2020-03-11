Beauty brands are helping consumers reprioritize their medicine cabinets. And to meet changing consumer needs during the coronavirus crisis, brands such as Venn Skincare and Hero Cosmetics have redefined forward thinking by calibrating existing lines — and even speeding up product development.

Venn Skincare, a line that blends the efficacy of science and nature, is prioritizing hand sanitizers and additional antibacterial products to address potential necessities and has increased order volumes for packaging and ingredient supplies, according to the brand. In addition, they’ve accelerated the development of new products so the company can secure packaging and ingredients in advance.