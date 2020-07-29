Benetton Group is getting greener and greener.

The Italian fashion group on Wednesday released its 2019 Integrated Report, which highlighted that the company is taking greater steps to make its business more sustainable.

In 2015 the Italian fashion group created a sustainability committee and in 2017, it became a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a worldwide program that aims to make cotton production increasingly sustainable for the people involved in its production, as well as for the environment.

Benetton Group, which last year revealed its plan to convert all of its cotton production to be entirely sustainable by 2025, in 2019 succeeded in having 54 percent of the cotton used for the Sisley and United Colors of Benetton collections be certified by the BCI. In 2018, only 23 percent of the collections were crafted from certified cotton.

In addition, Benetton reduced by 90 percent the CO2 emissions of its logistic activities by implementing the use of rail and road transportation to import raw materials from China. Last year, the company also activated the recycling of 84 percent of the waste of its campuses in Ponzano and Castrette.

As part of its social responsibility strategy, in 2019 Benetton made an assessment of 300 suppliers to evaluate their social impact. Following that, 70 percent of them amended their noncompliant procedures, while the company ended the collaboration with 18 suppliers.

According to the 2019 Integrated Report, in 2020 the company, which is now headed by recently appointed chief executive officer Massimo Renon, will launch a sustainability-focused platform for the Sisley brand.