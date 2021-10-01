Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Business

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

Black in Fashion Council’s First HRC Report Finds Fashion Companies ‘Still Unmistakably Devoid of Black Representation’

The report is the first of what will be yearly publications on fashion's progress toward diversity and inclusion.

Kerby Jean-Raymond
Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond Aqib Anwar

Fashion, according to the first Black in Fashion Council Human Rights Campaign report, is still a far cry from where it needs to be when it comes to diversity and inclusion in the industry.

One of the main takeaways of the report is that, “Black professionals face widespread discrimination and prejudice — a testament to the fashion industry’s historically racist and exclusionary nature.” The report’s executive summary notes that, “fashion has long upheld white supremacist ideologies, and has created and glorified standards of beauty and artistic expression that are explicitly anti-Black.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation gathered the 2021 results in good faith to further the BIFC’s mission toward diversity and inclusion. To encourage full disclosure and help ensure the survey’s accuracy, all of the 30 company participants were given anonymity. They responded this spring to questions about their current diversity, equity and inclusion policies and practices.

Related Galleries

The report is the first of what will be yearly updates to gauge where the industry stands. Each of the 30 participants took the Black in Fashion Pledge, a three-year commitment to take the annual BIFC survey which, like the inaugural one, will be compiled in a yearly report. The BIFC provided any interested companies the opportunity to take the Active Allyship Pledge, which was geared for companies that wanted to officially partner with the BIFC but were not ready to commit to this year’s BIFC survey.

Educational and informational support was given to participants regardless of their answers, for all of the criteria, which included: Workplace Nondiscrimination, Building an Inclusive Culture, Engaging the Black Community and Corporate Social Responsibility. The respondents varied in size from large corporations with more than 500 employees to small private companies with a team of 15 or fewer.

Companies were measured on three tiers: “Building,” “Foundational” and “Innovative.” Building indicated a willingness to prioritize diversity and inclusion, but failure to report adequate DEI initiatives and strategies. Foundational showed a strategic commitment to development of diversity and inclusion but the resulting strategies were lacking in different areas. Innovative reflected a strong understanding of DEI best practices, targeted strategies to implement them and corporate awareness of the key DEI challenges and how to address them.

For workplace nondiscrimination, 13 companies were on the “Building” tier, 11 were “Foundational” and six were “Innovative.” When it came to building an inclusive culture, 13 were considered Building, one Foundational and 16 were Innovative. In terms of engaging the Black community, two companies were on the Building tier, five were Foundational and 23 were innovative. For corporate social responsibility, eight were on the Building tier, 17 were Foundational and five were Innovative.

The survey’s Workplace Nondiscrimination results highlighted glaring problems including race-based hair discrimination — as in withholding employment opportunities due to texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locks, twists or Bantu knots. The report said company policies on dress and physical appearance explicitly prohibit employees from hairstyles that are inherent to Black racial identity, and they disproportionately impact Black women and Black members of the LGBTQ community. Forty-three percent of the participants indicated the inclusion of clear, race-based nondiscrimination policies in their EEO policy.

Pay inequity is also highlighted in the report with such statistics as a Black man, on average, earns 98 cents for every dollar a “non-Hispanic” white man earns. Black women are at a greater disadvantage in terms of relative earnings, making 80 cents on the dollar, which decreases to 63 cents for full-time year-round employees. In addition, Black LGBTQ households were more likely to report lower incomes than Black non-LGBTQ households. Thirteen of the 30 companies surveyed said they had an initiative in place to address pay inequity that encompasses both gender and race.

In regards to offering unconscious bias training that cites race and ethnicity-based bias, 80 percent of the companies that participated said they did. Citing testimonials from BIFC cofounder and editor in chief of The Cut, Lindsay Peoples Wagner’s impactful 2018 article “What It’s Really Like to Be Black and Work in Fashion,” for The Cut, many Black professionals “bemoaned the oblivion surrounding their experiences with micro- and macroaggressions.”

The BIFC report noted that “if done properly unconscious bias training prevents and eliminates discriminatory speech and behavior.” Nineteen companies reported using at least one initiative to de-bias the company’s hiring process. To try to maintain a diverse pool of contract hires and talent, 20 of the companies surveyed said they have a process for a portfolio review to ensure equitable opportunities.

Seventy-seven percent of participants reported that they conducted targeted recruiting opportunities to attract Black talent, including through job fairs and Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as specific job boards and online postings that target the Black community. However, as the report noted, “the tokenization of Black talent exists, and roles for Black creatives are scarce and therefore difficult to obtain. The scarcity affects Black fashion professionals negatively by encouraging them to view Black peers as threats based on the acceptance that progress for one likely means regression or stagnation for the other.” To offset that, companies are advised when recruiting and hiring Black creatives, to reassure them through company support that professional advancement does not require them to solely compete with Black peers.

Without question, the majority of senior management and leaders in the industry are white or non-Black. Top fashion brands, according to the report are “still unmistakably devoid of Black representation.” There were some signs of progress, including that 22 percent of the 23 participants with boards of directors have publicly committed to having a board that includes Black representation. That said, the BIFC and its partners aim to significantly increase that in the years ahead.

To support the next generation, 20 percent of the companies have a formal professional development program for underrepresented minorities and 20 percent said they offer mentoring programs for Black employees and other underrepresented groups.

The BIFC report said participants, regardless of whether they took the Active Allyship or Black in Fashion Pledge, have made an important first step toward acknowledging and supporting Black fashion professionals.

“These signings indicate a commitment to identifying, challenging and unlearning the racist ideologies that hinder the furtherance of diversity, equity and inclusion in the fashion industry,” the report noted. Black fashion professionals, it continued, should not be subject to “harmful, systemically racist systems and ideals that are woven into the foundation of the fashion industry.”

With the inaugural report and the ones to follow, BIFC and its partners are committed to helping receptive brands create strategies and initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in the Black fashion community. Black consumers bolster the economy in a major way with Black people having a yearly spending power of $1.3 trillion.

The report’s many poignant points include, “Although Blackness is often commodified for profit, Black people, Black experiences, and Black voices are rarely given a non-performative platform in the fashion industry.”

Acknowledging how Black people are revolutionizing the industry, the report said brands must embrace the talent of Black creatives across the board, or risk becoming obsolete. Black creatives are no longer willing to remain silent “while their talents, ideas and passions are stolen, misused and appropriated,” the report said. Leading changemakers in the industry include Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond, Brother Vellies’ Aurora James, Christopher John Rogers, LaQuan Smith, Shayne Oliver, Studio 189’s Abrima Erwiah and Victor Glemaud, among others.

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Black in Fashion Council Releases First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad