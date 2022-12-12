Blu Atlas’ Atlantis Review: The Modern-Classic Cologne of 2023

If for some reason you haven’t been introduced to Atlantis, the new Eau de parfum by Blu Atlas, please allow me to introduce you to your new favorite cologne.

Last month, I was lucky enough to snag a bottle of Atlantis, and I must say, for a cologne that inspired much buzz, it does appear to meet my ridiculously high expectations. In fact, Atlantis has become the daily scent I reach for most often; it’s versatile, fresh, and immediately inviting. It also carries a subtle undercurrent of adventure and wanderlust that is just the right balance of comfort and surprise; familiar enough to appeal to everyone, but unexpected enough to make them say, “What are you wearing? I love it!”

In this review, we’ll discuss Atlantis’ scent profile, its ideal wearer, and its top three features: longevity, versatility and modern class. I’ll also let you know where and how to purchase Atlantis. Although I fully endorse buying cologne for yourself, I also think Atlantis would make a lovely gift this holiday season. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive in!

What does Atlantis smell like?

Atlantis is a clean, evocative fragrance that leaves you with a sense of confidence and a desire for exploration. It is a well-rounded cologne, formed with subtle layers that come together to create a rich, full scent profile. Atlantis is, at once, fresh and inviting – a new day, and the bliss of possibility spring into mind from the very first spritz.

Atlantis unfolds with bright, citrus top notes of bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant. The bergamot, in particular, is lively and bright and mingles effortlessly with the tart lemon and blackcurrant. In effect, it creates a lovely balance of sweetness and acidity. Although lemon is familiar to most, its inclusion here brings an unusual brightness to the forefront, inspiring feelings of joy and optimism. Gentle hints of blackcurrant add darker, earthier vibes, embodying deep forests and fields of flowers. It leaves a tantalizing trail extending for miles, carrying you to the fragrance’s foundation.

Lavender, clary sage, peach and apricot are present as middle notes, grounding Atlantis in a mellow, herbaceous heart that flows right into its rich base notes. Orris, oak moss, violet, ambrette seed, and musk provide the final touches necessary to round out the fragrance, mixing its earthy center with high notes of amber and the tropics. This intensity is what gives Atlantis such longevity, but the perfume’s true beauty lies in its delicate balance of floral, citrus, and woodsy scents. Together these finely picked fragrance notes make up Atlantis, one of the most groundbreaking colognes of 2022.

Who’s the ideal wearer of Atlantis?

There isn’t actually an “ideal wearer” that comes to mind when I think of Atlantis. I genuinely believe that Atlantis is appropriate for almost all men. The scent profile is smooth and sophisticated, which makes it well-suited for those who don’t want anything too showy, pretentious, or in-your-face. Atlantis is a clean, well-formulated modern cologne that lasts, and those features alone will satisfy many male customers.

Atlantis, a new Eau de parfum by Blu Atlas

Atlantis is a fragrance meant for men who defy convention and those who are unafraid of adventure. And after wearing it pretty much every day for a month, I’d have to agree. A few of my friends liked Atlantis so much that they went out and bought their own bottle – these guys fit the bill of an adventurous, classy, modern man.

Its balanced profile checks all of the boxes and deepens in complexity as the day goes by. The scent is lasting, sure, but it’s not overpowering. It’s fresh and clean, a safe buy for the dude traveling the world on his own and the guy looking for a classic, modern everyday cologne.

What makes Atlantis a great cologne?

Atlantis is a well-formulated and expertly designed modern cologne, but its top three features are what really set it apart from its competitors in the cologne world.

Atlantis is long-lasting. Atlantis is an Eau de parfum, meaning the scent has more depth and staying power than its cousin, the lighter eau de toilette. I noticed that on most days Atlantis lasted about eight hours, a more generous wear-time than many of my other favorite colognes. It lasts throughout my average nine-to-five workday, and even though I can still smell it when I go to the gym after work, I do reapply it once I shower.

I typically apply Atlantis to my pulse points, which are areas on the body with more blood vessels. The volume of blood vessels makes these areas warmer and better for fragrance application, as heat increases scent longevity. The body’s main pulse points are the wrists, neck, jaw, inner elbows and behind the knees. These are excellent areas to apply cologne or perfume too. Try not to touch your skin after application, either – it’s best to let the fragrance fully dry.

Atlantis has versatility. The scent profile of Atlantis is, simply put, universally appealing. Everyone from your girlfriend to your grandmother will support you wearing Atlantis.

Atlantis has class. The matte black bottle and delicate packaging are designed with intentionality. Blu Atlas is a company that cares about formulating products that are vegan, cruelty-free and clean (made without parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes inside).

It doesn’t hurt that Atlantis’ packing and presentation are gorgeous. The sleek bottle with embossed black lettering is sophisticated and mysterious, somewhat similar to Ralph Lauren’s Polo Double Black. If you display your cologne bottles in your bedroom, as I do, you’ll appreciate the timeless look curated by Blu Atlas. The attention to detail is spectacular. Even the bottle’s cap is magnetic–a subtle sign of a quality cologne–so the fragrance stays perfectly fresh for years to come.

Where can I buy Atlantis?

You can purchase Atlantis on Blu Atlas’ website. Atlantis retails for $100 and is 3.4 ounces (100 mL) in size. The price point is comparable to other popular men’s colognes on the market, and when you consider that Atlantis is also a clean and sustainable product, the price tag is excellent in terms of value.

I encourage anyone looking for a classy, versatile, modern cologne to invest in a bottle of Atlantis by Blu Atlas. Not only does the scent last throughout the day, but it’s also one that will never go out of style. You can return to Atlantis time and time again. It’s formal enough for office events but casual enough to wear while working from home or trekking through the coastal jungles of Bali. With Atlantis, you never know.