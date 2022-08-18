×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: August 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Top Earning Fashion CEOs of 2021

Fashion

Japanese Couturier Hanae Mori Dead at 96

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Watson Directs and Fronts Prada Paradoxe Campaign

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-Avatar 3D Shopping Experience on Roblox

The boutique’s experience will start with two collections created using data and consumer trends.

Roblox
Blueberry boutique on Roblox. Courtesy Image.

Today, fashion apparel and accessories aren’t just about shopping for yourself, your kids and your dog — digital avatars need to be dressed, too, and online users are looking for “faster than fast fashion.”

Consumers are increasingly socializing and experimenting in digital worlds, and many, including Blueberry Entertainment, believe digital fashion will be the driving force behind user identity. To date, Blueberry, which was founded by Gizem Mishi McDuff in 2012 as a solo creator on Second Life, has sold more than 20 million units of virtual clothing and has worked with brands including Jonathan Simkhai to launch the first Metaverse Fashion Week.

Now bringing online citizens even more ways to dress up through avatars, Blueberry is partnering with Roblox, a leading metaverse platform that reported more than 43 million daily active users in 2021, for an immersive shopping experience. Within Roblox, the boutique will be designed as a two-story space inspired by a teen girl’s bedroom, which the company said means the design will include “pink, unforgiving and with attitude.” Avatars will browse the story and try on designs, creating personal, digital identities.

Related Galleries

Importantly, Mishi McDuff, founder and chief executive officer, told WWD that the Blueberry shopper on Roblox “loves to make lasting impressions through digital fashion.”

“The Blueberry x Roblox consumer is fun-loving, creative and community-minded,” said McDuff. “They are passionate about self-expression and building meaningful connections with others online [and] highly social in their virtual communities. [They] curate head-to-toe looks to ‘wow’ others while expressing their unique personal style.”

Roblox
Blueberry boutique on Roblox. Courtesy Image.

On Roblox, the Blueberry boutique will launch with two fashion collections, each designed to include trendy pieces that are easy to style, and will expand the offerings into hairstyles, becoming a unique one-stop shop to build a full look.

The first collection, the ‘90s Summer collection, will showcase clean lines and silhouettes with miniskirts, cropped tops and party girl metallics that can be paired with accessories including cat backpacks. The second collection, Modern Fantasy, will include baby-doll dresses, bold heart-shaped sunglasses and iridescent colors to characterize a fun, youthful and feminine style.

Both collection inspirations were carefully chosen through data and consumer trends.

“When you’re a designer, you become inherently observant,” said McDuff. “We could tell there was something powerful happening with nostalgia in fashion and that gut feeling was born out by the research. There’s a ton of data out there showing that young people are increasingly motivated by nostalgic fashion choices. This helped inspire our ’90s-themed collection, which features clothing and hairstyles from everyone’s favorite decade.”

While Roblox is new territory for Blueberry, McDuff told WWD the partnership uses the same principles of virtual self-expression that have always been in the company’s DNA.

Roblox.
Avatar on Roblox dressed in Blueberry. Courtesy Image.

“This collaboration allows us to show the range in our design abilities while maintaining all that is core to The House of Blueberry: authenticity, co-creation and inclusion,” said McDuff. “This has made it feel like a very natural and effortless collaboration for us. we’ve built a tried-and-tested model for selling metaverse fashion, and we’re excited to bring that expertise into a new environment. As the House of Blueberry expands and scales, we are looking for the next platform, the next great creator, and the next idea to push the industry forward.”

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

Wondermind Raises ‘Series A’ Funding

How NFTs Are Democratizing the Fashion Industry

Why the Pet Category Is Leading in Customer Loyalty

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Hot Summer Bags

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Blueberry Launches Direct-to-avatar 3D Shopping Experience

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad