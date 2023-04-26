Bolt Survey Reveals Shoppers’ Sentiment on Checkout Experience

Bolt, the checkout technology company, released its latest consumer research revealing shopper sentiment about the checkout process. The survey also gauged consumer perspectives on “flash-in-the-pan” fashion trends versus lasting, more classic looks — and what lessons retailers and brands can learn from the results.

Regarding online checkout, Bolt researchers found that 22 percent of shoppers “claim lengthy checkout processes and forms are their biggest challenge when shopping online, while 32 percent cite remembering their account login as their biggest headache in the e-commerce process.”

How big of a headache? Well, 49 percent of respondents said they “would rather wear a shirt with a coffee stain all day than have to reset their store account password multiple times.”

The results were based on 1,000 adults who were polled on March 28 and 29.

Regarding what’s hot and what’s not, 84 percent of respondents said bucket hats are a fad and will not last, while 67 percent said the Crocs with socks trend is a goner. Seventy-two percent of those polled said the athleisure trend is here to stay, while 61 percent declared “the little black dress to be a forever staple,” the authors of the report said.

Bolt said it’s important for retailers “to build an e-commerce strategy that can stand the test of time — and that applies to both today’s clothing trends and the checkout experience.” Bolt said the survey results also make it clear “that if retailers don’t create an easy-to-use and streamlined e-commerce experience, they risk losing revenue and the opportunity to acquire and maintain lifetime customers.”

Shilpi Narang, senior vice president of customer experience at Bolt, said the company’s checkout technology “has the potential to transform the fashion and apparel industry by providing new opportunities for merchants to deliver engaging, personalized online shopping experiences. By immediately recognizing shoppers, even if they’ve never purchased at that particular retailer before, Bolt powers a simple, password-less, one-click buying experience — leading to higher conversion and increased lifetime value for merchants.”

Bolt said by allowing the company to take over the email field in their checkout, retailers and brands “can offer a shockingly simple login and instantly unlock Bolt’s network of tens of millions of shoppers. This allows brands to recognize and offer a frictionless checkout to an average of 43 percent of guest shoppers immediately — leading to 10 to 15 percent higher conversion compared to guest shoppers.”