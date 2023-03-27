×
Bolt’s One-Click Checkout Is Now an SAP-endorsed App

The checkout solution creates a more elevated shopping experience while also driving conversions.

Happy young African American guy standing at color bright red wall outdoors using cell phone, looking at camera holding cellphone enjoying doing online ecommerce shopping in mobile apps, playing game.
Bolt's One-Click Checkout also increases customer lifetime value. insta_photos - stock.adobe.com

Bolt’s One-Click Checkout technology is now a SAP-endorsed app, which means it is in a category of solutions from SAP’s “partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises,” Bolt said Monday in a statement, adding that Endorsed apps “are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.”

Endorsed apps are rigorously tested and have added security features.

Bolt said that integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud, its solution allows merchants to elevate the customer experience “by integrating Bolt One-Click Checkout with their e-commerce stores in an entirely flexible and modular way. These merchants will be able to offer a one-click checkout by either utilizing Bolt APIs while keeping their existing SAP commerce technology or implementing Bolt’s end-to-end checkout solution.”

Retailers using the solutions see increased conversions, repeat purchases and higher lifetime customer value.

Maju Kuruvilla, chief executive officer of Bolt, said its solution becoming an SAP-endorsed app “is a continuation of the strong momentum we’ve demonstrated with our new headless checkout offering to enterprise customers. We’re proud to deepen our relationship with SAP by enabling one-click checkout through this integration with SAP Commerce Cloud, providing retailers with a native checkout experience and opening up access to our fast-growing network of shoppers.”

Darryl Gray, global vice president of Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP, said ecosystem innovations “are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers” and also noted that partners like Bolt “are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to deliver value while solving key business challenges.”

In a case study of Forever 21 released earlier this year, Bolt’s one-click checkout technology revealed some standout outcomes. Bolt’s technology, which supports more than one-third of Forever 21’s online revenue, showed a 63 percent checkout rate for a Bolt account — which compares to a 40 percent checkout rate for a guest account. In addition, registered users of Bolt’s one-click checkout feature experience a checkout that is 43 seconds faster than a guest checkout.

Teaming with Bolt was part of Forever 21’s digital transformation effort that began during the pandemic. The retailer said the initiative was “a multiyear journey to completely overhaul enterprise, digital and omnichannel technology.”

