Bonus Episode: A Re-cap of the Top Retail, Fashion Surprises of 2021

After the tumultuous, roller-coaster year of 2020, this past year was equally boisterous with new COVID variants emerging and policymakers wondering how to stay ahead of a pandemic that doesn’t want to end. But at retail and in fashion apparel, despite these challenges, consumers remained resilient. The past year was also full of surprising and sometimes shocking headlines.

In this bonus episode, host Arthur Zaczkiewicz asks co-host Evan Clark, WWD’s deputy managing editor and lead financial editor, and Alex Badia, WWD’s style director, to share their three most surprising news stories and trends of 2021.