Luxury analyst Erwan Rambourg likes to be the contrarian.

When Chinese authorities clamped down on corporate gifting as part of an anticorruption campaign back in 2012, putting a serious dent in consumption of high-end watches and liquors in the ensuing years, Rambourg came out with “The Bling Dynasty,” a book arguing that the fundamentals for continued luxury expansion in China remained intact.

His latest tome, “Future Luxe,” out from Vancouver-based Figure 1 Publishing on Sept. 22, takes a similar tack, looking beyond the colossal clobbering of luxury revenues and profits during the coronavirus pandemic to paint an unabashedly bright future for the sector.

“The point is that COVID-19 for luxury has been a phenomenal accelerator of trends and there are many silver linings to the crisis,” he said in an interview.

While Rambourg had to amend many sections of the book to reflect the impact of the health crisis, “there is not a long-term trend described in the book that I have added — or would have scrapped — because of the pandemic.”

Managing director and global head of consumer and retail equity research at HSBC, the analyst contends “we are witnessing an era of ‘premiumization of everything’ as life is fragile, and consumers around the world are becoming more inclined to reward themselves.”

This is even chipping away the “guilt” factor, which has been an impediment to premium consumption in the U.S.

“So-called ‘revenge buying,’ which started in mainland China very rapidly after COVID-19 came under control and as early as late March this year was a tangible reason not to temper enthusiasm about future prospects,” he explained. “This is not to say that brands will not have to change the way they produce, distribute and communicate, but the appetite for luxury, especially with the younger generation, is alive and kicking.”