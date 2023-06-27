Botto Giuseppe Manifests Sustainability Through Action

Since its inception in 1876, Botto Giuseppe has prioritized quality materials and a strong set of values. Twenty years ago, these values expanded into believing that sustainability is a “must and not a choice.” Now, more than 146 years and four generations later, the fabric wholesaler continues its purpose to create excellent sustainable quality with nature as an ongoing inspiration.

Botto Giuseppe’s story is one of heritage meeting innovation and, importantly, the company invests heavily in research, partnerships and certifications, always looking to further the company’s philosophy in sustainability to bring its ethos of sustainable and responsible production to the luxury market with the Made in Italy tag. The company’s research drives the beginning and end of every product with Mother Nature as inspiration, respecting her by using renewable energy sources, reducing water and utilizing low-impact dyes. The materials chosen and selected are very important to reach the best level of quality of the product.

“We as individuals and as companies need to learn to live within the limits of a single and fragile planet whose resources are limited,” said Silvio Botto, chief executive officer of Botto Giuseppe. “We also know that fashion is one of the industries that create more waste, so we need to change our attitude as consumers and producers. In this case, we need to think about using materials that are renewable, biodegradable and recyclable.”

In the past, Silvio Botto shared, Botto Giuseppe only considered the technical standards of materials used in production, but today as the wholesaler strictly works with natural, renewable and biodegradable fibers, it also looks to sustainable standards like animal welfare and land management.

“The highest quality of the product is translated into a longer life of the product itself,” said Silvio Botto. “And this is possible only if we start from the design phase to identify the features for the durability, the recycled and the reuse of it.”

As the company continues to expand its expertise, Botto Giuseppe has earned several certifications including the Cradle to Cradle certification and the Responsible Wool Standard certification.Notably, the Cradle to Cradle certification is awarded to future focus designers, brands and manufacturers dedicated to powering a circular economy to maximize the health and well-being of the planet.

The company is also working to earn the Land Market certification, awarded to companies whose products have responsible land management and animal welfare and regenerative agriculture practices that protect soil health, water and biodiversity by integrating crops, trees and livestock.

Moreover, Silvio Botto told Fairchild Studio that Botto Giuseppe considers traceability to be fundamental in sustainability and to guarantee a transparent supply chain the company has created partnerships with farms and production facilities that share similar values. Silvio Botto believes that a company cannot call itself sustainable without being transparent and traceable to its customers.

“We need to prove where the raw material is coming from, and we need to connect all the stakeholders involved in the supply chain of the final product,” said Silvio Botto. “Botto Giuseppe spans many generations. Working together through the years we have raised their bar of their sustainability and then ours too.”

In the spirit of being transparent, Botto Giuseppe has now published its third sustainability report. The documents presented showcase the company’s values of ethics and transparency, with the hard facts to back them up.

“The sustainable report is a further way to create a higher level of transparency offering to all the stakeholders (primary and secondary) all the data about company production and philosophy,” said Silvio Botto.

According to the report, Botto Giuseppe has consumed 20 percent fewer water resources per kilogram than in 2020. For carbon dioxide, Botto Giuseppe has reduced its emissions into the atmosphere by 60 to 65 percent over the past 10 years. Furthermore, the company utilizes about 70 percent renewable energy in the form of photovoltaic plants and hydroelectric power plants. The company’s target is to be at 100 percent by 2025 while also increasing the percentage of certified products being used in collections today which is currently around 65 percent.

“Sustainability is not just a slogan,” said Silvio Botto. “It is a fundamental value. We work and invest to produce an excellent yarn that lasts through time using renewable energy and biodegradable raw materials. Our products may cost more, but they last longer. I believe that is the essence of consuming less but better. I don’t believe there is anything more sustainable.”