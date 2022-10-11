×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Fashion

Thom Browne Named Chairman of the CFDA

Fashion

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Bridal designer Sareh Nouri is expanding her footprint with the launch of the brand’s first luxury eveningwear collection created by consumer demand.

In Partnership with Sareh Nouri
Sareh Nouri
The Tivoli Gown. Image by Mani Zarrin

Beyond bridal, for Sareh Nouri, materializes as a sparkling debut into luxury eveningwear, with bright monochromatic color palettes, glittering neutrals, pleated looks set in metallic hues, and floral patterns brandished in striking silhouettes.

The eponymously named Sareh Nouri, a female founded and led bridal brand that manufactures entirely in the U.S., began after the designing of Nouri’s own wedding gown, and to date has been sold to over 60 retailers worldwide, with a flagship salon at the Mall of Short Hills in New Jersey.

The launch of Sareh Nouri’s luxury eveningwear collection is in tandem with the brand’s latest bridal collection, La Dolce Vita, with inspirations informed by a trip to Italy that spurred romantic gowns flush with intricate laces, billowing skirts, and hand pleated draping. Nouri explained that each fabric, silhouette, and lace were hand selected to “entice an Italian experience.”

Related Galleries

Here, Sareh Nouri talks to Fairchild Studio about her foray into eveningwear, leading a U.S. made brand, and how the company has evolved after a decade in the bridal business.

Fairchild Studio: How has the Sareh Nouri brand evolved over the course of its ten years in the business? 

Sareh Nouri: My brand has evolved in the past 10 years in many ways. I have grown nationally with major luxury retailers and department stores such as Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus. I have been able to grow by offering my collection to brides in many countries. Within the past year, I was able to open my own flagship salon and launched my new luxury evening wear collection.

With the opening of my flagship salon, I also began to offer VIP alterations for my brides at our fully expanded my design studio to accommodate and fully extend the bridal experience. One of the best decisions I have made was to manufacture our gowns in the U.S. Over the past 10 years, my design studio has grown significantly. We have been able to hire a talented production team with years of experience from other major brands. The Sareh Nouri brand is now a recognized luxury brand within the wedding industry and hopefully the brand will continue to grow with an opportunity for brides to wear our evening collection.

Fairchild Studio: As a female founded and led bridal brand that manufactures in the U.S., what are some of the major successes and challenges you’ve experienced throughout your design career? 

S.N.: I attribute much of the major successes of my business to having my production here in the U.S. and being able to be a part of the full process from development, to cutting, sewing, quality control, etc. I can oversee everything and make sure that my brides and retailers are provided with white glove service. I work with amazing women-owned businesses that carry my collection and continue to support my brand and have helped grow my business.

Some of the challenges I experienced in my design career initially were related to finding the right candidates for production and I feel truly blessed to have the amazing team that currently works for my brand. COVID-19 was also a big challenge; however, my company was able to grow during the global pandemic.

Sareh Nouri, Founder of her eponymously named brand.

Fairchild Studio: Tell us about La Dolce Vita. How did your experience in Italy inform the designs in this collection? 

S.N.: This collection was inspired by my travels this summer to Sicily and Rome. The culture and fashion were a huge inspiration and brought many design elements to the gowns this season. I named all the gowns after some of the towns I visited while touring the region. Also, we work very closely with a mill in Italy, which provided my brand with some of the most luxurious laces and silks.

Fairchild Studio: What inspired the launch of your new luxury eveningwear collection? Are there any standout/favorite designs? 

S.N.: The demand from mothers of the brides really drove the launch of my new luxury evening wear collection, which is also made in my design studio. After receiving many requests, I finally decided to launch evening gowns when I opened my flagship salon, and the collection became a huge success.

After this, several of my retailers picked up the evening collection for their salons. The evening gowns that truly stand out, for me, are the pieces with novelty silks seen on gowns such as Anita, Alice, Laylee (named after my daughter), and Rose.

Fairchild Studio: How has the bridal industry evolved? What are some of the emerging trends/changes that are currently impacting the market?

S.N.: The bridal industry evolved significantly due to the social media element. All the brides now get their inspiration from Instagram or Pinterest. Some of the new trends and changes are more fixated on unique styles and fabrics, which is why my brand really focuses on novelty laces.

Brides also want gowns that are modern yet traditional, and we focus on combining both. Along with bridal magazines, many brides now are inspired by Instagram and Pinterest posts. You see many real brides posting on social media, which other brides can relate to.

Fairchild Studio: What’s next Sareh Nouri? 

S.N.: For bridal, I would like to continue growing the brand and expanding our manufacturing facility. For evening, to continue to grow nationally in the U.S. – reaching more retailers and department stores.

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Broadening Beyond Bridal: Sareh Nouri Debuts Luxury Eveningwear Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad