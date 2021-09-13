Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Tory Burch Shuts Down Mercer Street for a Fashion Block Party

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Untold Stories From the Patriarch of Nordstrom

He’s the ultimate family man. Mr. Bruce reminisces about humble beginnings, big highs and lows and the unique bond between generations.

By
Michael Atmore
Plus Icon
Bruce Nordstrom
Bruce Nordstrom Grant Hindsley

“I’m a shoe dog. I say that with all my heart. That doesn’t sound like a complimentary title, but that’s me,” declared Bruce Nordstrom onstage at the FN Achievement Awards in December 2018. It’s an apt statement coming from a retail icon who cut his teeth sweeping floors at his family’s store.

Nordstrom admitted that a career in the family business wasn’t a mandate for this third-generation Nordstrom, but a close relationship with his father, Everett, and grandfather, John, led him down that path at the tender age of nine, when he started working at the family shoe store.

“My daddy said, ‘If you don’t want to do this, go do something else,’ but I never did,” said Bruce. “It was the Second World War, and I was sweeping floors, emptying shoeboxes, breaking them up, flattening them and tying them into bundles. It was hard work, as I was a skinny little guy.”

Related Galleries

That skinny kid, who “absolutely loved” retail and its simplicity at the time, inherited a tireless family work ethic. In fact, he used a 30-minute lunch break to propose marriage, at age 23. Bruce told his bride-to-be that his work was all-consuming, and the proposal came with a telling disclosure. “We decided to get married, but I told her I didn’t have much time off to do so. Maybe two weeks.”

To her credit, Fran was undeterred, allowing Bruce to dedicate hundreds of hours to the family company as his own family grew at home. “She was really something,” Bruce said of his late wife. “She raised our boys beautifully and was up for whatever it was.”

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the
Erik, Pete, Blake and Bruce Nordstrom in 2008.

Driven and detail-oriented, Bruce was asked to be president at 30. “I felt like a lost dog in the tall grass,” he said. “But we were a much smaller company in those days, just a couple hundred employees and a few shoe stores in Portland, [Ore.], and Seattle.”

Almost immediately, his father and Uncle Elmer retired — and Bruce was left to determine his path. Wisely, he turned to “Uncle” Lloyd Nordstrom (chairman at the time) for guidance. Lloyd suggested he visit his friend Stanley Marcus in Texas.

“He said he would love to have me down, and I jumped at the chance,” said Bruce. “They let me see everything, and I even ate in the executive dining room. They couldn’t have been nicer.”

Uncle Lloyd also suggested a trip to New York City to meet with buyers and brands. “I didn’t know anything, so I asked a lot of questions,” Bruce said. “I called on a lot of vendors and got to know what they thought. I did that for a couple of weeks, and I learned a lot.”

But specific advice was sometimes hard to come by. “I learned the most from my dad, but you had to know him,” said Bruce. “He was smart, but he didn’t want to interfere with anything. When I was made president, he almost stopped coming to the store. It was a sink-or-swim deal for me.”

Now with his own sons at the helm, Bruce still likes to “go around and ask about everything,” Bruce said. “I get to know the store manager and look around different departments. Of course, I can’t know everyone now, but they know Mr. Bruce. I’m walking around in their way all   the time.”

“He loves walking the floor,” said Erik. “And seeing the changes.”

Tipping Points

During the heady days of growth that kicked off in the 1970s, Nordstrom retained that personal touch as the company dramatically expanded its presence across the country and became a household name.

“We had a couple hundred employees when I started, and we have 76,000 now,” he explained. “I never would have imagined that we would be this big, but I knew my grandfather pretty well, and he said we were going to grow — and that we did.”

With great humility, Bruce said there were no real “aha” moments during his incredible career, noting that it was more an evolutionary trajectory.

Yet a couple of good stories do pour out, and it’s clear that with the advantage of hindsight, they are both pivotal and impressive, even for the storyteller. One such moment was the retailer’s expansion to California in 1978. Like so many big decisions then, it was potentially risky and had its share of detractors.

“There were some people around at the time who said, ‘Why are you going to mess it up by opening there? You guys do all right in the Northwest, but it’s a different, more sophisticated customer, and you are going to blow it.’”

But Bruce saw the skepticism as a challenge. “I clearly didn’t agree. It just made us go a little harder,” he recalled.

Harder in this case meant digging in, going to a lot of store sites and being thoughtful about product assortment. “Nobody thought much of us in those days, and most of the good locations weren’t interested in us,” Bruce said.

Opening a store in La Brea “that was in the wrong end of the wrong mall” turned out to be a watershed moment. “I knew it was right the second day the store was open, when we got the numbers in,” Bruce said. “We did a lot of business the first day — not compared to what they do now but a lot for us at that time.”

The public’s warm reception would embolden the family to go much further. “The next big moment was going to the East Coast,” said Erik and his father, almost in unison. “Chicago was an awfully big moment, but Tysons Corner [in northern Virginia in 1988] was huge for us,” Bruce added.

There is an unmistakable energy in Bruce’s voice when he discusses the period of rapid expansion. “I liked proving that we could really do something,” he said. “We evolved, moved around and had success. Success gave us confidence to push on. It was fun.”

Of course, there were other towering moments. Bruce and team took the company public in 1971, debuted the first Nordstrom Rack in 1973 and continued major expansion throughout the U.S. before he officially retired in 1995.

The moment was somewhat short-lived, as he returned to the chairman role in 2000 during a rocky time for the company — and then he retired for good in 2006.

But did he? Today, Mr. Bruce spends longer weekends with his wife, Jeannie, but he is still   a presence in the office. On a recent morning,   he proudly posed for the cover with his beloved family.

Bruce has also been there for many of his sons’ big moments on the road. In 2017, he made a special appearance at the WWD CEO Summit in New York to cheer on his son Pete, who delivered the opening address at the event.

Mr. Bruce was back in the Big Apple again in 2019 to toast the much-anticipated opening of Nordstrom’s Manhattan store. “That building is a culmination of efforts and experiences. All the accomplishments, all the times you stubbed your toe. It’s sobering and humbling for a guy like me who’s been there the whole time.”

A version of this story first appeared in FN’s Dec. 3, 2018, issue.

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bruce Nordstrom: Untold Stories From the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad