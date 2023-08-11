BTL’s Emfest Festival Brings Community To the Pursuit Of Holistic Wellness

On August 26th BTL Aesthetics, the company behind wellness brands Emsculpt Neo, Emface, Emsella, and Emtone, is bringing together lifestyle experts, celebrities, renowned content creators, musical artists and the brands’ devout following of fans for a one-day celebration in the pursuit of holistic well-being.

The inaugural festival, being held at Huntington Beach’s Paséa Hotel and Spa, promises attendees a beachside celebration unlike any other, fostering a harmonious environment where attendees can rejuvenate their minds, bodies and souls. BTL Aesthetics aims to provide guests with not only a day of fun but an appreciation for health and overall well-being.

Emfest offers guests the opportunity to explore wellness in new ways, all while enjoying the transformative power of music, yummy bites and an array of beverages. The Emfest performance lineup includes live entertainment by Ryan Cabrera, Hirie, and DJs Georgia Sinclair, Kat Nova, Kayla Collins, Max Low, Doji and Splyce.

On the talent roster is comedian Tiffany Haddish and award-winning television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins who will share their personal insights on balancing all things health, wellness, entrepreneurism, and life in the spotlight.

Attendees looking to break a sweat can take part in interactive workout sessions led by fitness experts Brooke Burke, Mariana Morais and Cindy Prado. Guests will also be available experience the revolutionary treatments of Emsculpt Neo, Emface, Emsella and Emtone with complimentary demo sessions.

“You may have heard of Emsculpt Neo or saw a billboard and thought this is all about ripped abs and bouncing butts,” said John Ferris, Vice President of Marketing at BTL. “But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Collectively, the family of EM products address the form and function of the muscles in our bodies, which in turn impacts our overall well-being, health, fitness, appearance, sleep, confidence and mindfulness.”

As such, Emfest’s carefully curated itinerary has been created with BTL Aesthetics’ strong belief in “edutainment,” or education through entertainment. Through these interactive experiences, Ferris hopes individuals gain an understanding of how active muscles play an essential role in healthy aging.

Ferris explained that it is important for consumers to be fully educated and have expectations set before trying any new product or service like those offered by BTL, acknowledging that “everyone has experienced a boring class at one point in our lives and likely you didn’t take away as much from the class as you should have.” For that reason, he said, “Emfest mixes in entertainment, making for a more engaging atmosphere and enables consumers to have a deeper understanding of various topics.”

A range of panels with top creators will share important topics with wellness consumers today. Sessions include a post-baby body support group, candid tips and tricks about keeping it real on social media, insights on elevating the body, mind and soul to the next level, advice on sex and dating, and more!

“Before the pandemic, health and wellness were often taken for granted,” said Ferris. “Conversations have been started in various formats and we are hoping to extend the reach to help individuals live long, happy, healthy lives that are full of laughter.

We hope individuals walk away with smiles and plenty of good memories of the overall experience. When individuals reflect on Emfest, we want them to feel empowered about their bodies. Individuals should do whatever they please so long as they answer to themselves and what makes them happy in life.”

Ferris told Fairchild Studio the company believes mixing brands with providers and consumers is the wave of the future and expects Emfest to become an annual event. Tickets for the 2023 Emfest are available now for $50 at emfest.com.